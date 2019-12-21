‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Pokes Fun At ‘Woman Yelling At Cat’ Meme With Hilarious Holiday Sweaters

The Bravo star admits she still doesn't understand why she was paired with the white cat for a viral meme.

Kyle Richards says she still doesn’t “get” the viral meme she starred in this year, but has decided to embrace it. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a hilarious Instagram photo of her daughter Portia and a family friend wearing “ugly” holiday sweaters that depict the famous “Woman Screaming at Cat” meme that made headlines this year.

Days after she posted a Christmas throwback featuring members of the original Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, Kyle shared a photo of her youngest daughter wearing a red a Smudge the Cat sweater while her pal wore a sweater featuring Kyle and a screaming Taylor Armstrong from a scene from the early days of RHOBH.

In the caption to the post, Kyle joked that if “you can’t beat ’em, join ’em,” but in her hashtags, the Bravo star also noted that she still doesn’t understand the 2019 meme. Fans hit the comments section of the post to remark on Kyle’s sense of humor.

“Few Housewives laugh at themselves!” one fan wrote to Kyle. “Good for you. And by the way, I think you’re a phenomenal parent. God Bless.”

“This is the best! Kyle you’ve got a wicked sense of humor – makes you an even more amazing mother,” another added.

“Love that you can laugh at yourself,” a third fan chimed in. “You’re one of my favorite housewives. Merry Christmas!”

A few others wrote that they feel bad for Taylor, who was going through a difficult time and was distraught at the time the scene depicted in the screengrab was shot.

“I feel so sorry for Taylor that this has even become a thing,” one follower noted.

Real Housewives fans have been buzzing about the viral meme that features a screengrab from a season 2 episode of the Bravo reality show alongside an image of Smudge the Cat refusing to eat his vegetables. The 2011 RHOBH scene featured a crying Taylor lashing out at Camille Grammer’s friend Dedra Whitt during a blowout fight as Kyle held her back, Too Fab notes.

But months after the meme went viral, Kyle admitted she still had no idea what the “Woman Yelling At Cat” meme is all about.

Loading...

“I have no idea what it is or what it means,” she told TooFab in November. “I don’t get it.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran added that she would “like to be enlightened” regarding the meme that was created by a Twitter user in May.

While Kyle remains clueless on why she was paired with the angry white cat, she added, “I’m meme famous! What can I say? I don’t know what the heck happened.”

The Bravo star even teased that fans might get to see a recreation of the scene in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.