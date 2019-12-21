Kate Beckinsale Stuns In See-Through White Top While Flashing Killer Abs

Kate Beckinsale is Women’s Health newest cover girl, and for good reason. The 46-year-old is known not only for her talents as an actress but for her impressive physique as well, especially since she’s an avid fitness fanatic and often shares some of her workout routines on her Instagram. Now that the well-known publication has landed her on the cover, the actress is sharing some of her favorite photos from the shoot on her social media page, and as usual, her millions of followers are showing her love. Two days ago, the Pearl Harbor star announced she was on the cover with a photo of it and has since shared four images from the spread.

The newest features Kate in a white see-through crop top, with wide gaps between the stitching. The shirt put her perfect abs on display, as she rocked a black sports bra underneath, pairing it with shiny charcoal exercise pants. Posing with the beach behind her, Kate latched onto a band that held a medicine ball. She wore her light brunette locks down, allowing them to blow in the wind behind her. Kate’s makeup was minimal, and much of the focus around her face was on her gold link earrings.

In the caption for the post, the actress joked the photo was from a line of images on “[how] to model balls.” The captions of her post oftentimes come with some comic relief, as she’s known for not taking herself too seriously and being playful with her fans and followers.

In just under an hour, Kate’s post from her Women’s Health photo shoot brought in over 25,000 likes and several hundred comments from fans. Currently, the actress boasts over 3 million followers on the platform, who are likely always satisfied with the posts she shares.

Among the many heart and fire symbol emoji, fans commented on Kate’s new post with lots of love and jokes of their own.

“You are by far, the best ball modeller [sic] ever!” one fan wrote.

Loading...

“You’re always funny dear Kate,” another added.

In addition to the compliments, other fans wished Kate a happy holiday season, while others hoped for some workout tips on her feed in the future. For now, they might want to take a peek inside Women’s Health and check out her interview to learn all her fitness tricks.

Other photos from the magazine’s shoot include Kate posing in an all-white ensemble featuring a sports bra and sports jacket, wearing a tiny black sports bra that put her cleavage on full display, and showing off her kickboxing skills in the third and final image.