Madonna Isn’t Okay With Wendy Williams’ ‘Ageist’ Comments About Her, Inside Sources Say

Wendy Williams called Madonna a 'grandma.'

Wendy Williams is known to be outspoken about her opinions regarding other celebrities, even calling them out at times. One of her latest targets was music icon Madonna, whom Williams recently dubbed ‘grandma.’ Inside sources claim that Madonna is not happy about the comments made against her but is planning to take the high road, according to Hollywood Life.

The comments that these inside sources are referring to were made on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this week after Madonna was photographed with a 25-year-old man this past weekend. The man turned out to be one of her backup dancers, Ahlamalik Williams, who happens to be 36 years younger than her. Williams had expressed her opinion that the singer was far too old to be getting cozy with a man so much younger, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“She’s become that old lady that I feel bad for. Because, I don’t think she understands that it’s ok to grow older gracefully. Like, we do stuff, we go through stuff. If a 26-year-old girl is lucky, she’ll live to be 61 like you, Madonna.” Williams said of the incident.

Madonna considers Williams comments ageist, at least according to inside sources close to the star. She found the comments particularly disappointing because Williams is not much older than Madonna, and thus knows the challenges of aging in front of the public eye. The inside source emphasized that it’s hardly a new struggle for the singer to receive criticism for not acting the way society says someone of her age should behave.

“Wendy Williams is simply being ageist and it’s not okay. Madonna is constantly fighting against ageism, she’s constantly getting judged for not being young enough and it’s really sad and tiresome. In Wendy’s case, it’s extra sad because she’s not much younger than Madonna. She should be supporting her fight against ageism, not tearing her down.”

The source went on to say that Madonna isn’t planning on addressing Williams’ comments publicly or to give her any further attention. As for Madonna’s rumored love interest Ahlamalik Williams, there has not yet been any official confirmation that he and the singer are tied together romantically. However, they did appear to be quite close in the recent paparazzi photos snapped of them on a Miami hotel balcony this past weekend. Ahlamalik was seen rubbing the singer’s shoulders and hugging her around the waist while the pair enjoyed the picturesque views.