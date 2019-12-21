Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Spending Archie’s First Christmas In Canada

Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier today that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to spend Archie’s first Christmas in snowy Canada (via People). The duke and duchess have been out of the spotlight since taking their six week break from royal duties, and speculation had previously guessed that the pair would be spending time either at Frogmore Cottage or in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” the statement read. “Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

The statement continued to explain the importance of the Great White North to the duke and duchess.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son,” it concluded.

The seven years mentioned in the statement refers to when Meghan lived in Toronto while working on her television show Suits, where she played paralegal and love interest Rachel Zane. Canada was also the place where Harry and Meghan made their first public debut as a couple at the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games in Toronto Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The country is so dear to the couple that some have even hypothesized that the couple could move to the North American nation as a way to escape the intense scrutiny of the British press.

Loading...

Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, has reportedly flown from California to joint the couple and Archie to celebrate Christmas together. Royal fans also believe that the former Tig blogger will want to spend time with some of her friends who are in the area, particularly her close friend Jessica Mulroney.

Being in Canada means that Harry and Meghan will miss out on a large number of festivities hosted by the Queen. However, with reports of tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, it might be for the best that the duo has decided to spend time away from the rest of the royal clan.

In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton are supposedly feeling “somewhat relieved” that the redheaded prince and his wife will be skipping Christmas at Sandringham, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.