‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Meets Willow & Grabs The Opportunity To See Her Son

Nelle runs into Willow and Wiley at GH.

Nelle Benson is temporarily out of Pentonville, and as seen on Friday’s General Hospital, her presence back in Port Charles is causing quite a ruckus. Brad is once again frantic and angry that she has managed to get herself out. Michael isn’t too thrilled either. Nelle’s attorney, Martin Grey, is doing what he can to keep her from going back to prison a while longer. But first, Nelle will have a run in with her son, and with the women who thinks that she is her son’s mother. Nelle is dangerous and this meeting could eventually put Willow in jeopardy.

Michael brought Wiley to GH at the request of Amy Driscoll to give Brad a little bit of comfort after he learned that Lucas was being sent to Turning Woods. Little does she know that Brad wants his son as far from the hospital as he can get now that he knows Nelle is close by. Unfortunately, it may be a little late for that as Nelle has already realized that Wiley/Jonah is right in front of her. In Friday’s cliffhanger, Nelle spotted Willow with her son in her arms as Willow was waiting for Michael to get back. Nelle saw her opportunity and grabbed it. However, it isn’t expected that she will be giving anything away, as Soap Central indicated for next week.

Willow doesn’t know yet that this woman who is admiring the little boy is actually his real mother, not her. It also doesn’t look like she will even recognize that this woman is Michael’s evil ex. General Hospital fans are more than ready for this whole baby swap story line to end. They are hoping that somehow Michael will overhear Brad and Nelle talking, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Brad also just found out from Michael that Wiley is in the same building as Nelle, so he is frantic to keep those two apart. It looks like this story line will go on just a little bit longer as Nelle seems to have some type of plan. She is counting on Martin to keep her out of Pentonville.

Brad blamed Nelle for everything that has happened on Friday’s General Hospital. He told her that he wants to do what is best for Wiley. Does that mean he is finally ready to spill the truth about everything?

The confrontation between Willow and Nelle will most likely not be seen until the end of next week. A special Christmas episode is slated to air on Monday. General Hospital will not air at all on Tuesday and Wednesday.