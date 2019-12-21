Chanel West Coast Puts On Thong Teddy For Christmas Card Photoshoot

Chanel West Coast shared a new Instagram update with her fans today. The post was a video clip of her behind-the-scenes look at her Christmas card photoshoot, as she rocked a thong teddy.

The rapper didn’t hold back in the video, as she was seen shaking her booty and having a great time. Her lingerie was bright red, which matched her Santa’s hat. Garter belt clips hung down her bare behind.

The clip began showing her standing up and busting some dance moves. She then turned her back to the camera, with the focus switching to her derriere.

The Ridiculousness star struck a couple more poses while looking over her shoulder at the camera. From there, she pranced forward and climbed onto a seat. She kept shaking her thing on her knees and threw her hands into the air. Chanel opted for long red socks instead of shoes.

The shoot took place in a dimly lit room. The seating she perched on was decorated with a fuzzy pillow and a blanket. Behind that were several deer figurines, which were placed next to a small candle.

Throughout the video, Chanel was illuminated by bright flashes from the cameras. She wore bright red lipstick, and had her hair down.

Fans had plenty of opinions about the sexy new clip, and left their compliments in the comments section.

“Ohhhhhh it’s like that! Christmas is lit,” raved a follower.

“Love this this is how you should dance on your haters,” suggested an admirer.

“Girl I was not a fan, at all….but when I saw this—-I became one,” declared a fan.

“Please I want a Christmas card from you. Be a dream come true,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

They weren’t the only ones asking for a card, with one person even leaving an address. Fans can hope for the results from the shoot, although it seems unlikely that random followers will get her card in the mail.

Previously, Chanel shared another photo where she showed off her booty. This time, she was seen posing on the side of a boat. She held onto the railings, and rocked a blue outfit. The top was off-the-shoulder with large ruffles, with the theme extending to her bottoms. The shorts left half of her derriere on display. The rapper popped her foot, and gave a spout with her lips slightly parted. She completed her look with sunglasses and large, anchor earrings.