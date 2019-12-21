Meghan McCain Slams Ivanka And Melania Trump As ‘Complicit’ In Donald’s Mean-Spirited Attacks On Widows

Meghan McCain has famously tangled with Donald Trump after his mean-spirited attacks on her father, but she is now taking aim at other members of the Trump family after the president’s latest crude attack on a famous widow.

This week, Trump told a campaign rally in Michigan that the late Congressman John Dingell is “looking up” from hell after his passing in February. Trump was venting anger at Dingell’s widow, Debbie Dingell, who took over his congressional seat and voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment this week. In a mocking remembrance of Debbie thanking Trump for lowering flags — which is required in the U.S. code with the passing of a member of Congress — the president insinuated that John Dingell was in hell.

McCain came out swinging not just at Donald, but also at daughter Ivanka Trump and wife Melania Trump for what she called their “complicit” behavior. As People noted, the co-host of The View slammed the other members of the Trump family for pretending to take a stand against bullying and mean-spirited politics while remaining silent on Trump’s attack on Dingell, just as they did when Trump attacked her father after his passing.

“The Be Best anti-bullying crap, I don’t want to hear any more from anybody,” McCain said.

“I don’t want to hear it from Ivanka, I don’t want to hear it from Melania, until you get him in line when it comes to disparaging people. When you’re disparaging widows and people who have served the country and war heroes who are passed — again, I know something about it — until you get [him] in line, you are complicit in this as well.”

McCain had frequently taken aim at Donald Trump after his repeated attacks on her father, the late Arizona Senator John McCain, with these attacks continuing months after McCain died from brain cancer. This included a mocking and false tweet from Trump claiming that McCain, who at the time had been dead for months, was unintelligent and finished “last in his class” at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Many have called on Donald Trump to apologize for the disparaging remarks about John Dingell, including a number of Michigan Republicans who fondly remembered their Democratic colleague. But it does not appear an apology is forthcoming. This week, members of the White House defended the attack, with White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham justifying the attack by saying Trump is a “conterpuncher” who was upset about his impeachment.