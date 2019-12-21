Laci Kay Somers Pulls Down Pants & Reportedly Almost Gets Kicked Out

Laci Kay Somers shared a new Instagram update today with her fans. It consisted of two photos, the first which showed her pulling down her pants. And according to her captions, the act had her almost kicked out of The Grove.

The stunner was seen posing with her back to the camera, as she wore a black bralette and matching thong. She rocked a tight pair of leopard-print leggings, which were seen pulled down past her curvy booty. Laci looked over her right shoulder and stuck her tongue out playfully. Her long blond locks fell down her back in luxurious curls. Her makeup included eyeliner and two shades of eyeshadow: light pink and white. Plus, she sported glossy lipstick.

Behind her was a street lined with glittering, yellow lights. The photo was taken at night-time, although the model was well-illuminated. Storefronts could be seen on the left side of the frame.

A second photo showed Laci striking a different pose closer to the ground. She crouched with her legs apart, and showed off her shiny, heeled boots. The stance left her booty on display yet again, although she wore her leggings this time. However, she kept up the sex appeal with her thong popping out the top of her waistband. The model looked into the distance to her right, and parted her lips with a hint of a smile on her face.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the stunner.

“1 is my favorite for obvious reasons,” declared a follower.

“Wow! My all time favorite pic of you! It’s great! Love it! You are Gorgeous!” gushed an admirer.

Others focused on the first part of her captions.

“Should have went in Nordstrom. Its safer there,” advised a fan.

“@lacikaysomers but if you did think about it free publicity,” suggested a fourth Instagram user.

It looked like Laci was at The Grove in Los Angeles, which is a shopping district. And while the model may have gotten close to being kicked out, it sounded like she managed to avoid a fiasco.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update three days ago that was also all about her derriere. She posed in dark red lingerie, which consisted of a bra and thong. She faced her back to the camera, and gave a flirty look over her right shoulder. The backdrop included a gray wall with white and light gray abstract designs, with an industrial pendant light hanging from a hook.