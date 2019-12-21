Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Smoking-Hot In Dress With Plunging Neckline And Scandalously High Slit

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, tantalized her 7.3 million Instagram followers with snaps from a recent magazine photoshoot she did. In her most recent Instagram update, Tracee shared the look she wore on the cover of an issue of Girls. Girls. Girls. Magazine.

The picture was taken on a set of simple bleachers for a shot that had some major juxtaposition. Tracee stood on plain silver bleachers, surrounded by four individuals wearing black jumpsuits and black helmets that obscured their faces. Tracee stayed within the same color family, rocking a black gown herself — although her look was much sexier than those who surrounded her.

Tracee wore a long-sleeved black gown that had some majorly scandalous details. The gown had a plunging v-neck neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The sleeves had white cuffs on them, and the dress featured buttons going all the way down the front, as well as a few buttons near her ribs and hips. The gown itself was a floor-length piece, but it had a scandalously high slit that reached all the way up in the middle, and Tracee teased the camera with a flash of her toned thigh.

She finished off the outfit with a pair of sky-high stiletto heels, and statement earrings. The heels added a hint of color to the shot, as they appeared to have shades of orange and red on them, though the majority of the shoes were obscured by her long gown. Tracee’s hair was done in braids, and she rocked a bold red lip as she posed with one hand on her hip and the other on the helmet of a figure nearby.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling hot snap, and the post received over 33,400 likes within just 44 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot update.

“This is just sumptuous!” one fan commented.

Another fan called Tracee “a true queen.”

“I loooovvvveeeee the look and that dress looks stunning on you @traceeellissross. Keep being lovely,” one follower said.

Yet another fan couldn’t get enough of Tracee’s vibe, and said “You look flwaless! love you @traceeellisross,” followed by a series of heart emoji.

The bombshell seems to enjoy wearing figure-hugging black gowns that have surprisingly sexy details. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee shared the sizzling look she wore to Diddy’s 50th birthday bash. For the occasion, she donned a sequinned black gown that went all the way to the ground for an elegant look. However, though the front appeared covered up, the black had a high slit that showed off her legs.