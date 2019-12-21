Olivia Pierson Flaunts Major Skin & Killer Curves In Ultra-Revealing Christmas Shoot: ‘Velvet Vibes’

Canadian bombshell Olivia Pierson took to Instagram earlier this week to showcase a glamorous Christmas-themed look, and set a new bar for tightness. The WAGS alum, who now has her own reality TV show together with her cousin and “bestie,” Natalie Halcro, went online to promote a sizzling outfit from their Nat & Liv collection, and left fans speechless with her enviable curves.

The newly-blonde, who is famously friends with the Kardashians and often turns to Kim Kardashian for inspiration and advice, per the Daily Mail, appeared to be taking a page out of the Kardashian playbook, making expert use of her generous assets to show off her sexy designs. Olivia put on a tantalizing display in a plunging velvet corset that perfectly showcased her shapely chest. The seductive item was a cropped design featuring an alluring notched neckline, which offered a copious view of her busty assets. The 29-year-old hottie flashed some major cleavage in the racy piece, which beautifully framed her ample decolletage area with a pair of thick straps.

The velvet corset boasted a festive silver color that complimented her fair skin. Olivia teamed up the daring top with a matching floor-length skirt — a skintight, ultra-revealing number that barely covered her lower body. The provocative piece sported a dramatic thigh-high slit that left her endless pins all but completely exposed. The item was ruched across the hips, hugging her curves in a snug embrace, and opened up in a deep gash that started from the upper thigh and increasingly splayed as it went downwards, showcasing her toned legs and sculpted thighs.

The eye-popping skirt also featured an asymmetric waistline, which ran in a diagonal from one hip to another, rising just under her bellybutton and exposing a large portion of her trim midsection. Olivia flaunted her chiseled tummy in the skin-baring garment, showing off her taut waistline and flat stomach.

The Relatively Nat & Liv star showed some dangerous curves in the velvet co-ord, which did a fabulous job at showcasing her hourglass frame. Her glam and hairstyle were also on point. The curvy babe highlighted her pretty features with natural-looking makeup, which included an earth-toned eyeshadow, bold dark eyeliner, a touch of mascara for perfect, curly eyelashes, and a dab of shimmering nude lipstick. She wore her platinum blond tresses with a mid-part, showing off her once-long locks in a chic bob.

Olivia accessorized with large hoop earrings and wore two sparkling rings on her fingers. She left her massive decolletage unadorned, letting the plunging corset do all the talking.

The Canadian beauty showed off the look in a glamorous holiday-themed setting, posing next to a couple of silver Christmas trees that perfectly mirrored the color of her attire. Olivia showed off the saucy ensemble in a pair of photos that saw her striking a couple of sultry poses. The first snap captured her from the knee up and showed Olivia coquettishly reaching for the camera with one hand, in a longing gesture. The scorching blonde shot a compelling come-hither look to the camera, all the while clasping a glass of champagne in her other hand.

A swipe to the next slide showed the barefooted beauty putting her curvaceous figure on full display as she posed with one hand on her hip. Olivia still held on to her drink, looking to the side and off-frame with an absorbed gaze.

Shared with fans on Wednesday, the double Instagram update was very well received by her 2.8 million followers, racking up more than 95,000 likes and 715 comments.

“WOWEEEE So gorgeous bubby. Glam and lux!” gushed one fan, adding a long string of flattering emoji.

“So beautiful and this blonde couldnt [sic] be more amazing on you!! Im [sic] gonna keep saying it!” wrote another, followed by a heart-eyes emoji and a two-hearts emoji.

Among the people who commented on Olivia’s post was Sports Illustrated model Rose Bertram. The Belgian beauty left a fire emoji and a heart-eyes emoji under the steamy snaps, and earned six likes from Olivia’s fans.

The stunning blonde took the time to reply, as she did with most of the fan comments, writing, “@rose_bertram miss u!” followed by a heart emoji and a blowing-kiss emoji.

Reality TV star Dorothy Wang also chimed in.

“Elsa??? Is that you?” quipped the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, adding two snowflake emoji for emphasis, with 17 people hitting the “Like” button on her post.

“Dead lol,” replied Olivia, ending with a woman-raising-hand emoji.