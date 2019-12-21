Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On Stage In Ultra-Sexy Video

Megan Thee Stallion has twerked and rolled her body on stage many times, but this latest time may be the hottest. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared footage on Instagram from a concert in which she is going all out, shaking her booty and grinding hard.

In the fan-shot video, Megan was working it on the stage while she and the crowd rapped to her track “Sex Talk.” The rapper first dropped it low as she bounced her derrière up and down, much to the audience’s delight.

She wore a long-sleeved, skintight camouflage bodysuit that showed every curve, and barely covered up her bottom — especially when she was twerking. She sported brown suede thigh-high boots that matched the olive green, beige, and brown earth tones in the camo ensemble.

When she first dropped it to the floor, she swung her long, straight locks over one shoulder, ready to go to work.

“Twerk it out, twerk it out!” her hypeman yelled, getting both the audience and the rapper ready for what was about to go down.

When she began twerking, she stuck out her tongue. As she shook her booty, Megan bent her knees and rocked her body back and forth to the lyrics. When she stood up, she rolled her body as well, giving fans all of the sultry dance moves.

Needless to say, Megan’s 7.5 million Instagram followers were completely wowed by her performance and majorly impressed by her dance skills. The video reached 2.1 million views and 14,000 comments at the time of this writing.

While fans usually comment on celebrities’ Instagram posts solely with emoji, the rapper’s stage skills were beyond fire icons and smiley faces. This performance, in particular, brought out fans’ sheer amazement — and they had to share it in words.

Several people commented on Megan’s stamina and specifically called out her knees after all that bending and twerking.

“Serious question: how much your knees insured for because ma’am……I had to rub Bengay on knees just watching this,” one fan joked.

“I have got to buy me some new knees,” another follower said.

One user was simply in awe.

“Lordtttt teach me how to snatch a soul like this,” they wrote.

Another fan tagged their friends and promised to bring the same dance moves on a night out.

“Catch me doing this move next time we go to the club,” they commented.

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to tearing it up on stage, as The Inquisitr recently reported on another instance where she shared a twerking video on social media.