Serena Williams Flaunts Her Voluptuous Curves In Skintight Green Pants

Tennis superstar Serena Williams surprised her 11.9 million Instagram followers with a sizzling triple Instagram update. In the post, she showcased the way her muscular physique looked in a pair of pants from her own fashion brand, Serena.

Serena donned a pair of olive green pants that were so tight they appeared to be painted on. The pants hugged every inch of her ample derriere, and had a tight fit all the way to the ankle. They were cropped slightly above the ankle, and had embellishments along the outer calf. Serena opted to let the pants be the star of the outfit by pairing them with a simple white top.

The bombshell pulled her hair up in a sleek bun, and accessorized with a pair of pointed-toe snakeskin stiletto pumps. A dress form with a pattern draped on it stood to her right, and a clothing rack behind her had different patterns hanging on it as well.

Serena shared two more pictures that showcased the pants and her toned physique from different angles. In the caption of the post, Serena referenced her voluptuous curves, and filled her followers in on the exact name of the pants — the Seraya pants. The beauty’s makeup looked minimal, with long lashes and a neutral look that accentuated her natural beauty.

Serena’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling hot snap, and the post received over 185,400 likes within just one hour. Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, also gave the post a like to support her sister.

Serena has rocked several pieces from her clothing line on her Instagram page, and her fans always love seeing her modelling the ensembles. This time was no different, as the comment section proved. Fans excitedly took to the comment section to share their opinions on the look.

“Serving body,” one fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

Loading...

“Can I get a WOW,” another fan added.

One follower commented on a recent excursion Serena took, and said “Serena is knocking out the likes of Iron [Mike] Tyson in the gym and she knocks out the rest of us when she leaves the gym.”

Another fan, who loved the pants, asked “How can I buy a pair Serena??”

Serena is constantly thrilling her followers with gorgeous updates that flaunt her beauty — and her toned body. A little over a week ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Serena shared a selfie with her followers in which she looked absolutely flawless. The tennis superstar had found magical lighting that accentuated her beauty and made her look like a total goddess, so she took the opportunity to snap a selfie.