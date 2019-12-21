Former ‘Mob Wives’ Star Drita D’Avanzo And Husband Lee Arrested During A Drug Raid

Former Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo and husband Lee were arrested during a drug raid at their house in Staten Island on December 19, reports TMZ.

The article claims that the raid was unexpected, and neither Drita nor Lee were anticipating having their house investigated by the New York Police Department. As reported, the couple’s home was initially raided for drugs but they were arrested on both drug and gun charges.

NBC New York reports that narcotics officers found the following illegal items in the D’Avanzo home — “two loaded guns, a large amount of marijuana, hydrocodone and Xanax.”

TMZ reported the complete list of charges brought up against the couple. The list includes criminal possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, weapons, and more.

Sadly, Drita’s daughter — and possibly one of her other children — were home when the raid took place. This led to the couple being booked with a charge of “acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17.”

TMZ claims that Drita’s 12-year-old daughter is currently under protection by the order of the judge. The order allows the Mob Wives star and her daughter to remain together so long as Drita does not perpetuate any further crimes. If she does, then she could be brought up on further charges.

It was also reported that Drita’s bail has been set at $15,000, but her husband has not been granted bail and will remain in custody for the time being. Lee had spent time in prison twice before this most recent arrest.

The NBC article states that Lee will soon be sent to a neighborhood in New Jersey with a fugitive warrant due to his alleged connection to the Colombo crime family.

Loading...

Many of Drita’s supporters were relatively unsurprised by the news of her arrest, given her trademark temper. However, social media is flooded with people who find the entire scenario amusing or hope that the scandal will somehow earn the Mob Wives mainstay a new reality show of her own.

“The only reasonable outcome of this situation is to give Drita another show on VH1, obviously,” commented one Twitter user.

Actress Sue Costello tweeted, “Wait, the #drita D’Avanzo who went on the show ‘Mob Wives’ talking about mob sh*t just, got busted for mob sh*t? The fourth wall is broken I tell u.”

“Oh you going to jail JAIL…..and ole boy Lee aint ever getting out 3strike rule smh, TV money and you still gotta sell weed,” said another person.