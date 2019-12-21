‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Looks Stunning In Red Bra And Santa Hat

Chilean Instagram model Daniella Chavez, who is well-known for gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, recently took to her Instagram page and posted a new hot picture.

In the snap, Daniella could be seen wearing a red bra, one which allowed her to show off plenty of cleavage. Not only that, but the racy ensemble also enabled the hottie to show off her abs and taut stomach.

She teamed her bra with a pair of white bottoms. As she posed for the picture with her legs spread apart, Daniella also showed off a glimpse of her toned thighs. She accessorized with a Santa hat to perfectly match her outfit.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application featured a terracotta shade of lipstick, ivory foundation, a tinge of pink blusher, nude eyeshadow, lots of mascara and defined eyebrows.

The beautiful model wore her blond tresses down and allowed half of her hair to cascade over her right shoulder. She also side-swept her bangs to pull off a very chic look. Daniella finished her look by painting her perfectly- manicured nails with a nude polish.

In terms of accessories, She decided to keep it simple by only opting for a dainty gold bracelet. She did not wear anything in her neck so as not to take away the attention from her enviable cleavage.

The model did not use a geotag with her post, therefore, the location where the photoshoot took place could not be known. She wrote a caption in Spanish and, according to a Google translation, stated that the best Christmas present that people can gift to themselves is to take care of their bodies. She also wrote that the key to good health is within the control of each person. The model could also be seen promoting her fitness supplements brand called Dacha Fit.

Within a day of going live, the snap garnered more than 74,000 likes and about 500 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on Instagram and anything she posts instantly goes viral.

“You are so incredibly beautiful, my lovely Daniella,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look fantastic, Daniella. Keep posting your beautiful photos. I love them all,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third admirer remarked that no one is more beautiful than Daniella.

“You are the most beautiful model I have ever seen. So sexy and pretty.”

The snap was also liked by many influencers, celebrities and models. These included Dasha Mart, Ana Lorde and Julia Gilas, among others.