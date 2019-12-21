Kourtney Kardashian Looks Extra Sultry In A Lacy Bustier While Playing Piano And ‘Getting Into Treble’

Kourtney Kardashian gave her 84.4 million followers a new photograph to drool over on Friday evening. The stunning reality star posted a photo of herself tickling the ivories of a gorgeous grand piano to her Instagram.

For the snap, the brunette rocked a sexy lacy black-and-red bustier with sheer black evening gloves. She is also shown wearing high-waisted black satin dress pants and matching black strappy high heels, although one of the straps on her left foot is undone.

As for her pose, Kourtney has one hand on the piano keys while holding sheet music in her opposite hand. The Kardashian sister is giving the camera a teasing smirk, which makes her caption all the more fitting.

“Getting into treble,” wrote Kourtney.

Surprisingly, given her family’s love of makeup, Kourtney doesn’t look to be wearing much, if any, in her new Instagram update. The stunner’s face appears natural — at most, she might be wearing some foundation — and it also appears she skipped out on accessories, too.

Furthermore, it looks like she didn’t style her hair for her picture, though she still managed to look chic and beautiful.

Kourtney tagged stylist Dani Michelle — who likely helped her pick out her musical outfit — in the photo.

Kourtney’s latest update went live less than 30 minutes ago, and already, she has more than 160,000 likes and over 1,000 comments — this is in line with how her photos usually get an average of 1 million likes or more.

Most of Kourtney’s fans commented on her good looks and fashionable outfit. Several of them also quoted her sister Kylie Jenner’s latest meme-worthy phrase, “rise and shine.” Those who couldn’t think of a witty comment just showered the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star in adoring emoji instead.

“Treble maker,” wrote one cheeky admirer.

Several people noticed that Kourtney’s left heel was unstrapped, and they were trying to figure out if it was done intentionally or not.

“I hope they purposely had her heel straps unfastened,” said a second fan.

“That’s how I always dress when I play the piano too,” joked a third user.

“[W]hen you see kourtney kardash in the dictionary perfection is the definition,” added a fourth person.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Kourtney posted an Instagram picture of herself posing in front of a roaring fireplace, one that was much racier in nature than today’s update. In the previous snapshot, she wore nothing but a fur-lined coat and, once again, sported an apparently natural look while kneeling on the carpet.