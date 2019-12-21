Cosplay Model Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Cleavage & Perky Derriere In Festive Photoshoot

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her holiday-inspired photo set.

On Friday, December 20, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a series of sultry, seasonally appropriate snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photos posted on Instagram were taken by the adult magazine Elite Online Mag, where the expert cosplayer struck a series of poses in front of a white backdrop. The 32-year-old flaunted her incredible curves in a red satin bra, matching thong underwear, and a garter belt. The risque lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. She also sported a Santa hat, her signature hoop nose ring, and a black elastic hair tie on her wrist.

For the festive photoshoot, the brunette bombshell styled her teal-highlighted hair in tousled waves, adding to her sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and matte nude lipstick.

In the first image, she faced away from the photographer, showing off her perky derriere. She looked over her shoulder, flashing her beautiful smile. The following photo shows Erica standing forward, with her hands grazing her jawline. She arched her back slightly while gazing seductively into the camera. For the final picture, the model removed her bra, covering her chest with her forearms.

In the caption, Erica instructed fans to like the post and let her know which of the photos did they prefer. She explained that three commenters will win physical, signed copies of the photo set.

Unsurprisingly, fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on the photoshoot.

“The third picture is amazing, saw one similar of you years ago that’s what made me want to see more of your content. Never been disappointed since,” wrote one admirer.

“Picture number 2 is my favorite! You look magnificent,” chimed in another Instagram user, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, stated that they had difficulty choosing their favorite image.

“@erica.fett oooooof that’s a hard choice. I’d probably say 3 but 2 is a really good one as well,” said a follower.

“Unable to choose one… I like all of them,” added another fan.

The digital influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The post has racked up more than 10,000 likes since it was uploaded.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Erica has shown off her hourglass figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos consist of her wearing rather revealing ensembles.