Known Donald Trump Critic Pierce Brosnan Offers Rare Praise For The President’s Handling Of The Economy

The actor's rare praise for the president is in stark contrast to criticism he leveled against Trump in 2018, when he suggested Americans ought to consider moving out of the country.

Legendary, four-time James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, who hasn’t exactly been friendly toward President Donald Trump in past interviews, offered a rare moment of praise for the 45th president, citing his handling of a strong American economy.

According to Fox Business, in a recent interview with ITK, Brosnan offered his current thoughts on some of the good that he believes Trump has done for America, with a focus on the low unemployment rates and booming job market.

“I think what he’s done for the economy is very good,” the 66-year-old actor and environmentalist said in response to a question about previous comments he made about leaving the country when Trump was elected in 2016. “People are working, and that’s a step in the right direction.”

And Brosnan wasn’t wrong, as Yahoo Finance reported earlier in December that more jobs than expected were added to the U.S. economy in November along with a 50-year low on the joblessness rate.

Brosnan, who was born in Ireland and moved to America to eventually secure naturalization, made clear his love for the United States and stated that he only wishes to see the country prosper, according to The Hill.

“This country is part of my life,” Brosnan said. “I’m an American citizen. I love America and America’s been very good to me. And I want to see happiness come back into our society.”

The Golden Globe nominee had vastly different thoughts about the president as recent as 2018 when, during an interview with a British publication, he suggested that Trump was doing such a horrible job as the president that Americans should consider moving out of the country.

“That man has torn this country apart and you have to work out how much longer you can stay here,” Brosnan said at the time.

But Brosnan, who has made his stance on green energy loud and clear in the past, fell far short of praising Trump on current U.S. energy policy and warned the president that keeping America in the coal business is bad for the country and the planet.

“He has to get out of the coal business, the oil business. It’s just devouring the Earth around us. And there are other ways. We’ve seen it from other societies, other cultures,” Brosnan said.

The actor also suggested that Trump “has to pay attention to the climate change. He has to support the rallying call of the young people.” Climate change could shape up to be one of the hottest topics in the next presidential election.

While it’s likely that Brosnan will not be casting a vote for Trump in the 2020 presidential election, he remained mum on his potential pick on the Democratic side when asked who he was rooting for.

“We shall see,” the actor said.