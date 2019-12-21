‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Phyllis Yells At Jack

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, December 20 shows Sharon confronting Connor about lying. Plus, Nick and Chelsea enjoy some alone time, Jack gives Phyllis a warning, and Elena and Devon gang up on Nate.

Sharon (Sharon Case) confronted Connor (Judah Mackey) about lying to everybody. Connor said that he learned that telling the truth is better, and he discussed his parents getting back together. When Adam (Mark Grossman) got home, Sharon told him about Connor’s hope that Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) get back together. Sharon warned Adam that Connor’s unrealistic ideas could backfire, but Adam said he didn’t think that now is the right time to bring it up with his son. Then, Adam and Connor conspired to convince Chelsea that Connor should get a skateboard. Adam fell asleep briefly and dreamed of Chelsea kissing him and saying that she loved him. When Adam woke up, Chelsea returned, and Adam wanted to tell her about Connor’s session. However, Chelsea said she was tired and would talk about it tomorrow.

The reason Chelsea was tired is she went over to Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), and they managed to have some adult time together. Chelsea also gave Nick his Christmas present — a framed photo of their dream home. Chelsea admitted that she hadn’t given up on them and urged him to hold on just a bit longer. Before Chelsea showed up, Summer (Hunter King) was at Nick’s, and she brought a Wisemen costume she’d made for Christian (Alex Wilson).

At Society, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) confided in Jack (Peter Bergman) that Adam had asked her to do something terrible. She also complained to Jack about Abby (Melissa Ordway) firing her. Jack wondered if perhaps Phyllis wasn’t a woman scored, and Phyllis yelled that she hadn’t slept with Adam. In the end, Jack warned Phyllis against waging war with Adam. Later, Summer showed up at Society to talk to Phyllis, and Phyllis realized that Jack sent Summer. During their discussion, Summer revealed that things are strained between Chelsea and Nick.

Finally, at the Crimson Lights patio, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) confronted Nate (Sean Dominic) about Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and the fact that the lawyer paid somebody to scrub her past from the internet. However, Nate said that he respected Amanda’s privacy and wouldn’t pry into her past. Then, Devon (Bryton James) showed up, and he took Elena inside. Devon told Elena that he knew she’d seen the file that Victor (Eric Braeden) gave him about Amanda. They both worried about Nate, When he came inside, and Nate was offended that Devon had a file on Amanda. Devon asked Nate why Nate worried more about Amanda than his own family member. Later, at the penthouse, Elena and Devon kissed.