Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In A Strapless White Bikini During Romantic Getaway With Husband Morgan Evans

Kelsea posed on a boat during a trip to San Jose Del Cabo.

Country music star Kelsea Ballerini has been using social media to give her fans an inside look at her winter vacation in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico. She and her husband, Morgan Evans, are clearly enjoying soaking up some sun during their romantic couple’s getaway.

On Friday, Kelsea took to Instagram to share a photo that was snapped during an outing on a boat. The 26-year-old “Love Me Like You Mean It” singer was pictured rocking a white strapless bikini that showcased her fit physique. The bathing suit included a bandeau-style top that featured a tie front. The bottoms of the tiny two-piece sat low on her shapely hips, highlighting her long, slender frame and sculpted stomach muscles. The musician was also flaunting her long, lean legs, which she accentuated by standing on her tiptoes.

Kelsea accessorized her swimsuit with a pair of stylish sunglasses that had dark lenses and silver metal frames. Her long, blond hair was soaking wet, and she appeared to be makeup-free.

Kelsea stood on the white cushioned seat of a small luxury boat. She posed with her right leg crossed in front of her left leg, and she held onto the metal frame of the boat’s awning with her right hand. Her left hand was positioned behind her head so that her elbow was bent and pointing up. The singer gave the camera a small, playful smile as her photo was snapped.

The background of Kelsea’s bikini photo included azure water, a bright blue sky, light from the setting sun, and a coastline with gently rolling rocky hills.

In a second Instagram post, Kelsea revealed that she and her husband are currently in San Jose Del Cabo. She and Morgan were pictured taking in the stunning ocean views surrounding their boat in a set of three photos.

So far, Kelsea’s 1.9 million Instagram followers have hit the “like” button on her bikini photo over 54,000 times. A few of her famous followers also commented on the striking snapshot, including Dancing with the Stars champ Bobby Bones.

“We get it. It’s not winter there. Hahahah,” Bobby wrote.

Kelsea responded to the radio show host’s comment with five sun emoji.

Singer Lindsey Ell remarked that Kelsea is a “hottie,” and Carly Pearce reacted to her photo with three heart-eye emoji.

Kelsea’s non-famous fans also had plenty to say about her swimsuit snapshot.

“Absolutely stunning,” wrote one admirer.

“Okay she’s officially perfect,” read another response to her post.

“Wow what a body Kelsea,” another fan remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsea also wowed her fans by flashing a little skin at the American Music Awards last month. The “Peter Pan” singer rocked a daring ensemble that included a sparkly jacket with nothing underneath it.