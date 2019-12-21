Amy Klobuchar Raises $800K After Debate

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has raised $800,000 since Thursday night’s Democratic Party presidential primary debate, reports The Hill.

In a video posted to her official Twitter page, Klobuchar thanked her supporters, asking them to chip in what they can.

“Since the debate last night, just since last night, from your help online we have raised $800,000 in small contributions,” she said, adding that she hopes to hit $1 million in contributions by the end of Friday.

The fundraising haul comes less than 24 hours after what is considered to be one of Klobuchar’s strongest debate performances in the 2020 Democratic primary. The Minnesota senator, a moderate, apparently impressed voters by attacking other candidates, including South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

During last night’s debate, Klobuchar launched multiple attacks on Buttigieg, slamming the young mayor over his lack of experience.

“When we were in the last debate, mayor, you basically mocked the 100 years of experience on the stage,” she said, defending herself and fellow White House hopefuls former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren.

“So while you can dismiss committee hearings, I think this experience works,” Klobuchar said, pointing out that Buttigieg lost a statewide race in Indiana.

The Minnesota Democrat also attacked her young colleague for holding a fundraiser in a wine cave in Napa.

“I’ve never even been to a wine cave. I’ve been to the wind cave in South Dakota, which I suggest you visit,” she told Buttigieg.

Buttigieg, who has been rising in the polls, was the main target of attacks, not just from Klobuchar, but from other candidates as well. Notably, Sanders and Warren both attacked Buttigieg for accepting contributions from billionaires and other wealthy donors.

While attacking Biden, Sanders pointed out that Buttigieg has received donations from 39 billionaires so far, mocking the young Democrat for still trailing the former vice president.

"SHE TOOK MY NAME IN VAIN!" Bernie Sanders scores with a funny moment that cracks up Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/tlZtvaOy5G — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) December 20, 2019

Warren argued that wealthy campaign contributors should not be allowed to pick the Democratic nominee, slamming Buttigieg for spending his time in wine caves with wealthy donors. Buttigieg hit back at Warren, however, pointing out that she accepted big money contributions to finance her Senate campaigns.

Although Klobuchar’s debate performance appears to have impressed the public, her campaign is yet to gain traction. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polling data, the Minnesota senator is polling at around three percent nationwide. Biden is leading the field, with Sanders in second place and Warren in third.

As The Hill notes, in an apparent effort to breathe life into her campaign, Klobuchar is embarking on a 27-county bus tour in Iowa.