Ariana James Flaunts Killer Abs In Minuscule Crop Top & Skintight Jeans

Ariana James is showing off her amazing figure for fans once again in another sexy ensemble. As those who follow the fitness model on Instagram know, James is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure on the platform in a wide-range of NSFW outfits including bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and even going nude on occasion as well. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans, the bombshell sizzled in another jaw-dropping outfit.

In the caption of the image, James tagged herself in Raleigh, North Carolina where she struck a pose from and center. The model appeared outside, posing in profile and giving a slight smile to the camera. She looked flawless in a tiny grey tank top that hit just below her chest, showing off her taut tummy to the camera. To go along with the itty bitty top, them model rocked a pair of tight denim that fit her like a glove.

Dressed for the cold, the bombshell rocked a grey beanie on her head while wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly curled at the bottoms. She completed the sexy yet casual look with a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned her rave reviews from fans.

So far, the hot new shot has racked up over 57,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let her know that she looks drop-dead gorgeous while many others raved over her amazing figure. A few others simply flooded the comments section with emoji and about half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“I love you more than anyone,” one fan gushed, adding a red heart emoji.

“Yoooo u are looking fresh,” a second Instagrammer raved.

Loading...

“Gorgeous and amazing,” another fan chimed in, adding a long series of different emoji to the end of their comment.

“You seriously get prettier and prettier every single day,” one more commented.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that James dropped jaws in another sexy shot that was shared on her page. James left almost nothing to the imagination, going totally topless in the shot and just covering her chest. She completed the gorgeous look with a tight metallic blue skirt and like her most recent photo, that one racked up thousands of likes as well as hundreds of comments.