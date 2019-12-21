Halle Berry Shows Off Toned Bod In Workout Gear & Celebrates Last Day Of Filming For ‘Bruised’

Halle Berry shared a new Instagram photo with her fans today, one which allowed her to show off her toned body. The update was special because the actress and director was celebrating her final day of shooting for Bruised.

The stunner was seen posing in front of roll-up doors. She stood with her hands up and in fists, and flexed her arms to show off her muscles. She wore a tight-fitting athletic top with half-sleeves, and paired it with dark, tight leggings. She stood with her feet apart and glanced down at the ground while raising her chin slightly. Her hair was worn down with her roots featuring a lighter tone. Halle also sported a dark pair of fingerless gloves, and completed her look with a pair of untied sneakers.

The image was shot in black-and-white in an industrial setting. Beside her was a concrete wall with a pallet leaning on it. And although most of the photo was gray, there was a beam of light that fell on the actress’ face and arms.

Fans seemed to love the picture, and left their compliments in the comments section.

“Warrior goddess! Infinite blessings!” exclaimed a follower.

“WOMAN!! Can I PLEEEAAAAAASSSSEEE have my heart back!!” wrote an admirer.

“Finished another movie already?!? You’re a grinder. #legend,” declared a fan.

“Congrats! Can’t wait to see your amazing work!!!” noted a fourth Instagram user.

There is no release date set for “Bruised,” so fans will need to sit tight to hear more updates.

In addition, Halle told her fans in the captions to check out her Instagram stories for behind-the-scenes looks at her workout routines. Considering that she is playing an MMA fighter named Jackie Justice in the film, it’s no wonder that she had to sculpt her figure for the role.

The various stories showed the actress in the boxing ring as she completed a variety of exercises. She was seen sporting a t-shirt and leggings, and pulled her hair back into a ponytail.

In the past week, Halle shared another update where she posed alongside her stunt double. She stood with her arms crossed and was drenched with sweat. The actress gave a serious expression with her lips pursed, and wore her hair pulled back into a bun. Her double is Anisha Tee Gibbs, who previously was her stunt double in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Anisha stood behind Halle and struck a similar pose with her arms crossed.