Danielle Knudson Gets Wet & Sultry In Ultra-Racy Throwback, Gives Her Definition Of Sexy

Canadian bombshell Danielle Knudson is busy shooting a new exciting project that has left her little free time to interact with her Instagram following over this past week. However, the sizzling blonde managed to break away from her hectic schedule on December 19 long enough to celebrate “Thursday Throwback” with a tantalizing photo.

As far as throwbacks go, her latest Instagram update was a scorching one. The newly shared snap was a close-up swimsuit pic that only captured Danielle from the chest line up. However, the enticing picture gave fans plenty to look at, showing a lot of skin and some major cleavage.

For this particular shot, Danielle donned a slick black swimsuit that barely covered her curves. The sexy one-piece was a zip-up, halterneck design that beautifully framed her ample decolletage area. The revealing bathing suit boasted a plunging neckline that offered a copious view of her sculpted bust, guiding the gaze further down her toned torso. To add more spice to the already steamy look, Danielle wore the swimsuit unzipped in the front, prolonging the neckline well under her chest line — and exposing her deep cleavage in the racy item.

The stunning lingerie model got wet and extra sultry for the smoldering shoot. Snapped against a simple, off-white background, the 30-year-old hottie rocked the wet hair look, showing off her golden tresses in a sleek hairstyle that suggested she took a refreshing dip in the pool before posing for the scandalous shoot. Her swimsuit was also wet and clung to her curves in a tight embrace. Her wet skin glistened under the camera lights, adding to the provocative look.

Danielle’s glam was also deserving of attention. The gorgeous Guess girl highlighted her deep brown eyes with dark eyeliner and a shimmering dark eyeshadow. Her eyelashes were curled to perfection with the help of a thick mascara. The model also sported expertly contoured eyebrows and wore a clear lip gloss that accentuated her luscious lips. A few rebel tendrils framed her face, adding a seductive touch to her captivating look. The blond bombshell didn’t directly face the camera, but rather glanced into the distance with a bold, smoldering gaze. Her lips formed a slight pout that emphasized her fierce countenance.

In the caption, Danielle offered a quote that described her personal vision of what it means to be sexy, and how confidence plays a major role in looking the part. She added a couple of empowering emoji, along with a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her daring attire. The model also gave credit to the photographer and to her glam team, tagging the makeup artist and hair stylish that helped put together the blazing look.

The post immediately caught the eye of her followers, racking up 8,444 likes and 130 comments.

“Magnificent beauty and magnificent body of fire,” gushed one ardent admirer, adding three fire emoji, followed by a winking-face emoji and an OK-hand emoji.

“WOW, I want to say ‘Stunning’ but that just doesn’t do you justice… ‘MOST STUNNINGEST’? Seriously you are absolutely BEAUTIFUL!” raved another Instagrammer, in a message trailed by three heart emoji and a trio of fire emoji.

“@danielleknudson1 is that top that tight or you pulling down on it and we can’t see in the photo?” wanted to know a third fan.

“Exquisite!” exclaimed a fourth person, ending their post with a string of flattering emoji of the blowing-kiss, black-heart, and glowing-star variety.