Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Shows Off Perfect Hourglass Figure In Black Panties And Unbuttoned Shirt

Instagram model Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa recently took to her page and stopped her followers in their tracks with a very hot picture, one where she showed off her perfect hourglass figure.

In the pic, the stunner could be seen rocking a pair of skimpy black panties that she teamed with a short black shirt, which Jailyne deliberately left unbuttoned to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. The sexy outfit not only highlighted the model’s perfect waist-to-hip ratio but also allowed her to show off her long, sexy legs and toned thighs.

The Arizona native wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. The application included a smoky-eye effect, defined eyebrows, ivory foundation, a maroon lipstick and a tinge of pink blush.

The model wore her raven-colored tresses down and decided to ditch jewelry and accessories so as not to take the attention away from her sexy ensemble. She, however, opted for fingerless leather gloves, further completing her attire with a pair of black Timberland booties.

The hottie posed for the snap while leaning against a black ATV, against the beautiful backdrop of the sea. However, Jailyne did not use a geotag with her post, so the location where the photo shoot took place could not be known.

In the caption, Jailyne wrote that even though her Timbs got wet and full of sand during the shoot — as can be seen in the picture — it was worth it because her 2020 calendar is finally out. She also urged her fans to visit the link in her bio to purchase the calendar.

Within a day of going live, the snap has racked up more than 270,000 likes and 1,800 comments where fans appreciated the model’s hot figure and showered her with compliments. The traction that the picture gained shows that she is very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts instantly goes viral.

“Damn! Why do you have to be so pretty?” one of her fans questioned.

“God!! She’s gorgeous,” another one chimed in.

Loading...

“You look great in all of your pictures. I can never get tired of looking at your sexy snaps. Love you so much,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth social media user remarked that Jailyne is a goddess.

“You are the most beautiful model on Earth. A true goddess!”

Apart from Jailyne’s fans, the snap was also liked by other models and influencers. These included Ana Lorde, Francia James aka Francety, and Alexa Dellanos, among others.