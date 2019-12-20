Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Skintight Pink Mini Dress

Swedish bombshell Anna Nystrom delighted her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a feminine and flirty update where she rocked a scandalously short pink mini dress.

The snap was taken in Sweden, as most of Anna’s pictures are, although she posed in front of a fairly nondescript background. The blond beauty took the picture in front of a textured terracotta-colored wall with a strip of gray concrete at the bottom. Anna was a breath of fresh air in the stark setting, as she wore a tight pink mini dress with flirty ruffled details.

The dress was an off-the-shoulder style that exposed some skin at her shoulders and had long sleeves. A ruffle detail went along the entirety of the top part, and the ensemble had a form-fitting silhouette that clung to Anna’s curves. The hemline ended well above mid-thigh, putting her curvaceous legs on full display. The outfit also incorporated ruched details over the derriere, which accentuated the model’s ample assets even more. Her feet were cropped out of the photo, so fans weren’t able to see what kind of shoes she was wearing.

Anna’s long blond locks hung down her back in soft curls as she gazed over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face. She kept the accessories minimal, allowing her beauty to take center stage, also rocking nude lips and smoky eyes in the sizzling photo. In the caption of the post, Anna made sure to clarify that the post was a paid partnership with the online retailer Fashion Nova, and named the exact dress she was wearing.

Anna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning snap, and the post received over 31,700 likes within just 48 minutes. The sizzling shot even received one like from fellow blond Hilde Osland. The model’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sexy Fashion Nova ensemble.

“OMG, one of your best pictures,” one follower commented.

Another fan couldn’t get over Anna’s derriere on display and commented “babe got back,” followed by a string of peach emoji and heart eye emoji.

Loading...

“Omg love this dress on you! You make it perfect @annanystrom you are so unreal so stunning,” a third person commented.

Though Anna’s curves are tantalizing, a fourth admirer was enraptured by another feature, and said, “I love your big beautiful eyes!”

From mini dresses to yoga pants, Anna is always mixing up her ensembles. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a classy post with a festive vibe. The blond bombshell wore a form-fitting white wrap top that showcased some cleavage, and a pair of high-waisted, wide-legged pants that flaunted her hourglass physique.