Lingerie Model Laura Amy Flaunts Major Skin In Bustier Top And Daisy Dukes

Australian lingerie model Laura Amy took to her Instagram page on Friday, December 20, and wowed her fans with a very hot picture, one where the model showed off major skin.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen rocking a black bustier top with crisscross detailing on the chest. The tight garment struggled to contain the model’s enviable assets and enabled her to show off her perky breasts. Laura teamed her sexy top with a pair of Daisy Dukes, which allowed her to show off her toned thighs and sexy legs. Overall, the ensemble perfectly accentuated Laura’s figure.

In terms of her makeup, she opted for an ivory foundation, a tinge of bronze blusher, matching eyeshadow, nude lipstick, a slick of gloss, winged eyeliner and mascara, and defined eyebrows. The model finished her look by strobing her face with a highlighter.

The hottie wore her silky, blond tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders. As for her accessories, she opted for golden hoop earrings and a wristwatch to keep is simple, yet classy.

The picture was captured in a bathroom as the model could be seen sitting on the edge of a bathtub and next to a glass window. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Sydney, Australia.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that her outfit was from Oh Polly, an online fashion retailer. She also expressed her excitement for Christmas, writing that it is only five days away.

Within 15 hours of going live, the snap has amassed more than 13,000 likes and close to 300 comments, as fans and followers praised the stunner and showered her with numerous compliments.

“Omg, yes! I love this look,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Happy Christmas, gorgeous. So beautiful. I wanna send you a Christmas gift,” another chimed in.

“Wow! I think my Christmas present came early this year!” a third follower wrote referring to the hot picture.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who seems to be quite obsessed with Laura, remarked that she has an incredible body.

“Sweet Jesus! Wow absolutely wow! You have an incredible body and you’re so beautiful and sexy,” they wrote.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “perfect,” “sexy,” and “fire af” to express their admiration for the stunner.

Apart from Laura’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow celebrities, models, and influencers, including Nina Serebrova, Brooke Evers, and Isabella Buscemi, among others.