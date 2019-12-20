‘Glee’ Actress Jane Lynch Hits Out At Elizabeth Warren On Twitter & Gets Slammed In Viral Reaction

Glee actress Jane Lynch took to Twitter to hit out at Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. However, the Hollywood star’s tweet seems to have backfired, as she instead received massive backlash from users, and the hashtag “JaneLynch” quickly began trending.

It all started when Lynch decided to attack Warren over her comments about “wine caves” at yesterday’s Democratic debate. The Massachusetts senator had used the line to attack fellow candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who had recently hosted a plush fundraiser in Napa, California, with a number of wealthy donors, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

“Hello everyone. Billionaires in wine caves have as much right to say who gets to be president as waitresses in diners and plumbers in my bathroom. Class warfare is ugly, @ewarren. Thanks for listening everyone,” Lynch wrote in an afternoon tweet.

In under a couple of hours, the tweet had already gone viral, ranking in Twitter’s trending sidebar. However, it was not trending for positive reasons, and many Twitter users slammed the Wreck-It Ralph actress for defending billionaires at the expense of the disenfranchised.

“Whew. Really wishing you had chosen not to comment. Love your acting but this is a garbage take that completely misses the point and minimizes the corrupting influence of money in politics. Class warfare is a constant. And 99% of us are its casualties. THAT’S what’s ‘ugly,'” one user fumed in a tweet.

“The rich already get too much say in our politics. When’s the wine cave for those in poverty?” another user seconded.

Thousands of more tweets continued to lambast the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress.

Jane Lynch probably spends more time hanging out in wine caves with millionaires and billionaires than with the waitresses serving her meal or the plumber fixing her toilet. Working people have a voice. It's time our politicians listened. https://t.co/aPysCS5aqx — Eva Putzova ????️ (@EvaPutzova) December 20, 2019

Thank you Jane Lynch for having the courage and conviction to stand up for the marginalized voices of {checks notes} billionaires. https://t.co/MGIJVSnLaY — Esther Choo (@choo_ek) December 20, 2019

candid of Jane Lynch tweeting from inside the wine cave pic.twitter.com/PLmukhUeiS — Molly Lambert ???? (@mollylambert) December 20, 2019

Lynch herself has had a wildly successful career in Hollywood, and Celebrity Net Worth estimates the actress’s wealth stands at around $16 million. Most of this was earned on the Fox musical series, Glee, where she played coach Sue Sylvester. Lynch was allegedly paid an eye-popping $80,000 per episode.

Moreover, Lynch might have felt a particular need to defend Buttigieg considering her own support for the politician. According to Variety, Lynch donated close to $3,000 to the presidential candidate, in addition to other Hollywood hotshots like Gwyneth Paltrow, Alan Cumming, and Andy Cohen.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Buttigieg was the subject of numerous attacks on Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate. The Harvard alum likely found himself a target as he is leading in the polls in Iowa — the first state to vote in the primaries — and is also tied for first in New Hampshire, another early voting state.