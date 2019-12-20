Erica Mena Shows Off Cleavage In An Unzipped Top

Erica Mena shared a new Instagram update with her fans, one where she showed off her cleavage in an unzipped top. She was also seen in a much more casual look than usual, although she managed to still look as glam as ever.

Erica posed for the photo in an open doorway. The area where she stood was well-lit, although the room behind her was dark. Her top was a light brown color and featured a half-zip accent. The star left the top completely unzipped, which meant that her chest was one of the focal points of her look. In addition, she sported a pair of salmon pink sweats and snakeskin boots that laced up in the front and featured high heels.

The Love & Hip Hop star wore her hair down in a middle part as she reached up with her left hand to touch her locks. She tilted her head slightly to the right and parted her lips slightly for a sultry expression. Although she didn’t wear a necklace, her sparkling hoop earrings popped against her dark hair. She also sported a long manicure and multiple rings.

Additionally, her ever-growing baby bump, which she managed to squeeze into her tight ensemble, was on display. Erica has maintained a high sense of fashion throughout her second pregnancy, which is a main topic of interest among her fans.

With that being said, it’s no surprise that there was plenty of love for the reality TV star in the comments section.

“I love the way you dress since you been pregnant,” complimented an admirer.

“This pic is like 1/3rd casual,” joked a fan, who took note of the captions.

“Man, she been slaying TF outta her pregnancy,” declared a follower.

“She is killing the pregnancy pics, all look amazing,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

Erica has yet to tell her followers when her due date is, so people can keep an eye on her social media for new updates.

Previously, the bombshell shared another update a few days ago where she showed off her cleavage, opting that time for black lingerie. She was seen lying on her left side while wearing a lace bra, a peach-colored blanket wrapped around her waist. But one of the most eye-catching parts of the image was her hair, which she fanned out on the table. She placed feathers and crystals on her locks, which made for a unique shot.