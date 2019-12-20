Niece Waidhofer Dons A Pink Wig And Channels Her Inner ‘Gamer Girl’ In Sizzling New Photo

Model Niece Waidhofer decided to channel her inner “gamer girl” for a sexy new photograph posted to her Instagram on Friday afternoon. The usually brunette bombshell donned a pink wig for a sizzling new snapshot of herself.

“Do I have to learn to play a game to use the hashtag Gamer Girl or is having a pink wig enough??” wrote Niece in her photo caption.

She also joked that she opted for a lighter-colored pink wig in case “girls with real pink hair come at me.”

The wig in question is more of a pink-orange hybrid shade, but it still looks fantastic on the naturally stunning model. In addition to the wig, Niece also wore false eyelashes, eyeliner, pink lipgloss, and an adorable black ribbon choker.

Niece’s 1.1 million followers were given a nice eyeful of her bountiful cleavage thanks to the low-cut nature of her white spaghetti strap tank top. Beyond that, no other accessories were visible on camera.

The fairy lights in the background seem to indicate that Niece took this photo in a bedroom. The same lights are featured in several other photos she’s posted to Instagram, such as a Santa-themed snapshot she uploaded earlier this month.

Niece’s latest gamer-chic picture has only been live for about two hours and it has already earned more than 29,600 likes and close to 600 comments.

“Omg that hair color on you is so f*cking cute!” exclaimed one of Niece’s many admirers.

Niece even responded to their comment with a compliment of her own.

“[T]hank you babe! You rock the pink soooooo much better,” wrote Niece.

“I think you can get away with just about anything, Neice! [sic] Pink hair, or not!” commented another fan.

“Omg please dress up like the chick from ‘Fifth Element!'” pleaded a third person.

The “chick” they’re referring to is Mila Jovovich’s character, Leeloo, who has pink hair in the film.

Niece also responded to that request, stating she would consider it but she’s not a fan of how bangs make her forehead look.

Today’s photo might be all about Niece’s chest but yesterday she opted to tease her bare bottom in a sultry bedroom photo. The Inquisitr reported that Niece posed in adorable winter wear while sitting on top of her bed. Except for a scarf, hat, and mittens, the model wore little clothing aside from a lacy pair of white panties. They did little to hide her perky behind, which was front and center in the picture.