Bianca Taylor Rocks Red Lace Lingerie, Says Expressing Her Femininity Empowers Her

American fitness model Bianca Taylor recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a new lingerie picture that became an instant hit.

In the snap, the 26-year-old star could be seen rocking a red lace lingerie set that could barely cover her assets. The skimpy brassiere allowed Bianca to show off her perky breasts, while to spice things up, she slightly pulled her panties down to draw viewers’ attention toward her perfectly-toned thighs. The risqué ensemble also enabled the hottie to show off her taut stomach and sculpted abs.

Staying true to form, the Florida native wore a full face of makeup. However, she chose subtle shades so as not to overdo her look. The application included a nude shade of lipstick, a tinge of nude blush, winged eyeliner, lots of mascara and dark eyebrows. She wore her raven-colored tresses into soft curls and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and bosoms.

To keep it simple yet sexy, the model decided to ditch the accessories. She, however, retained the delicate hoop in her nose.

To pose for the snap, she stood against a white background, left her lips slightly parted to exude seductive vibes, looked straight into the camera, and kept a hand on her head.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, but Bianca did not specify the exact location. She also tagged her photographer, Joshua Paull, in her post for photo credits.

Bianca wrote a long, motivational caption with her post where she said that expressing her femininity empowers her, adding that she expresses it through dancing, dressing up, taking sexy photos of herself, painting, and connecting with other empowered women and people.

The model also wrote that expressing her femininity reminds her of her strength and allows her to appreciate her beauty.

Within five hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 18,000 likes and close to 300 comments where fans not only praised the model for her hot body but also appreciated her for her thoughts.

“You are such a role model to not only women, but men as well! You are simply a fantastic soul! Keep being you and express all those things that makes [you empowered]” one of her fans wrote.

“Yes!! Nothing more empowering than feeling comfortable in our own skin,” another one wrote.

Prior to posting the picture, Bianca shared another picture of herself in the same lingerie but turned her back toward the camera to show off her booty. The picture amassed more than 25,000 likes and over 320 comments.