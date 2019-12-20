Lil’ Kim Shimmers In Unzipped Cropped Jacket & Tiny Shorts

Lil’ Kim, a famous rapper who is also known for being a fashion icon, took to Instagram yesterday to share a new photo of herself in an eye-catching outfit. The “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker uploaded a two-photo set that showcased her in a sparkly outfit.

Kim stunned in a long-sleeved cropped jacket that had silver sequins embroidered all over. She unzipped the garment more than halfway, displaying her bare chest and cleavage while pairing the ensemble with tiny matching shorts. The “Crush on You” songstress owned a pair of metallic gold knee-high boots that gave the outfit some extra color. She also rocked long, wavy brunette hair that fell down to her waist. She applied a glossy lip and sported black eye makeup, while opting for white pointy acrylic nails. The legendary rapper kept the accessories very simple and wore only small studded earrings.

In the first photo attached, Kim was seen only from the knees up, in a shot where she posed in front of a plain wall. Her golden legs popped in the great lighting and her outfit was also shimmering under the glow. She posed by crossing one leg over the other and looked straight at the camera, parting her lips in a fierce and seductive expression.

The second snap was a full body shot, which revealed Kim was in the corner of a room, as the trim and wood flooring were visible. The “Lady Marmalade” chart-topper posed with a similar stance and expression but showed off her killer boots this time.

Kim credited her makeup artist, Alexandrè Valenzuela, for helping her look glammed-up and the photographer, Joseph Ford, for taking the photos in her caption. She also put the hashtag “slayed.”

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 111,000 likes and over 3,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 2.8 million followers.

“U look amazing Kim,” one user wrote.

“Ok just take my breath away,” another shared.

“Forever our Queen,” a third fan remarked.

“I love this look on you,” a fourth follower commented, adding the eye-heart face emoji.

Kim is no stranger to rocking a pair of metallic heels. The “Magic Stick” rapper was recently photographed in silver zip-up knee-high boots in Los Angeles. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she owned a long-sleeved low-cut white t-shirt with a black bra underneath. Kim paired the ensemble with a miniskirt with tassels hanging off it, a look that helped cement her status as a style icon. She posed next to her boyfriend, rapper The Great.