‘Clueless’ Star Breckin Meyer Posts A Sweet Tribute To Brittany Murphy On The 10th Anniversary Of Her Death

Today is the tenth anniversary of Brittany Murphy‘s untimely passing. The late actress is best known for her work in the classic ’90s film, Clueless. Earlier today, her former Clueless co-star Breckin Meyer posted a sweet tribute to Murphy on his Instagram.

“[Ten] years ago this magical, fantabulous angel left us WAY too early. She was so crazy talented and the sweetest lil fairy ya ever could meet,” wrote Meyer in his post.

Meyer included a GIF of his character and Murphy’s sharing an adorable moment together in a scene from the movie. Murphy played Tai Frasier, while Meyer played her love interest, a skater named Travis Birkenstock.

Meyer claims that he and Murphy were very close friends who knew each other for years prior to filming Clueless. His caption states the reason Travis kissed Tai on the head instead of the mouth is due to Meyer seeing the actress as a little sister, rather than a love interest. The two would work together again several years after Clueless on the film Uptown Girls.

“Missing Brit lots today,” Meyer concluded in his caption.

Murphy passed away on December 20, 2009. The actress was 32-years-old at the time.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr reported that several Clueless actors — including Meyer, Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd — paid tribute to the actress.

Silverstone called Murphy “lovely to work with,” and Rudd claimed she was always very “smiley.”

Meyer shared his Instagram post a little over an hour ago. Already it has more than 33,000 likes and almost 500 comments. Many of Murphy’s fans and fellow celebrities have shared their own kind messages about the late star in the comments section on Meyer’s post.

The Mentalist actress Robin Tunney commented on Meyer’s Instagram post, stating, “She was so talented and always kind. What a loss.”

“She was a tiny little force of nature! I love all her movies. Gone way to soon,” commented another fan.

“She was a beautiful, talented, sweet person. Her untimely death has always saddened me. Thinking of you and her today,” wrote a second person.

Social media is currently full of fans lamenting the tragic loss of the young actress. Many people feel she would have gone on to make more films and perhaps even win an Academy Award at some point in her career.

Entertainment Weekly also shared an article paying homage to Murphy’s 11 most notable characters and performances from 8 Mile to King of the Hill.