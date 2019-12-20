Britney Spears Looks Sexy & Fierce In Sizzling Photoshoot, Sparks Comeback Talk On Instagram

Britney Spears gave fans plenty to see and a lot to talk about in her latest Instagram post. After an absence of four days, the celebrated megastar returned to the popular social media platform today to drop a sizzling photo, tantalizing her 23.2 million followers with a sexy new look and the prospect of great things to come.

The pop superstar thrilled her legion of fans with a steamy photoshoot that showed her slaying a fierce, edgy look. Snapped against a bright red background, the 38-year-old stunner — who just celebrated her birthday earlier this month — put her enviable figure on display in a skimpy all-black ensemble that perfectly showcased her toned, gym-honed physique.

Britney reminded admires of her daring on-stage outfits by pouring her trim figure into a tiny satin bra that had everyone eyeing her perky chest. The minuscule item boasted thin spaghetti straps that beautifully framed her decolletage. It was ornate with a chic white mini-tie that adorned the bra in the front, calling even further attention to her sculpted bust. The “I’m a Slave 4 U” songstress teamed the piece up with a dangerously short miniskirt, which hemmed right below the hip, skimming the upper-thigh in an alluring display.

The scorching blonde slipped on a pair of biker gloves for an extra-edgy look that sent pulses racing among her massive following. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and rocked a trendy hairstyle and bold, dramatic makeup. Britney wore her golden tresses with a mid-part, letting her luscious wind-swept locks fall down her back and over her shoulder in unruly, slightly unkempt waves. She highlighted her smoldering gaze with a flamboyant winged eyeliner and plumped up her sultrily parted lips with pink lipstick.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer left little to the imagination, showing plenty of skin and an eyeful of curves in the scanty attire. She bared her midriff, flaunting her flat tummy and taut waistline as she showed off her sparkling navel piercing.

Posing from the mid-profile snap, Britney turned her chiseled torso to the camera, flashing her ample cleavage in the low-cut top. She singer held one hand on what appeared to be the hood of a shiny red car that perfectly matched the decor. Her other hand slightly tugged at her scandalous miniskirt, teasing a glimpse of her pert derriere. The pose also allowed Britney to showcase her fiery-red manicure, which looked fantastic on her gloved hands, complementing the color scheme of her surroundings.

In the caption, the “Slumber Party” singer told fans that the photoshoot took place in a New York studio so large that it dwarfed the Las Vegas stage. She said it was spacious enough to accommodate two cars and a motorcycle.

“It was HUGE and I felt like an insect,” she wrote, adding an ant emoji.

The star credited celebrity and beauty photographer Ellen von Unwerth for the sizzling shot, noting that she was “the coolest ever.”

The photo was a major hit with Britney’s fans, racking up more than 78,000 likes in less than 20 minutes of going live. In the space of two hours, the pic went on to amass 206,000-plus likes and 4,600 comments.

While Britney didn’t offer any other details about the shoot, fans immediately began to speculate that it could be connected to a possible comeback. Followers leaped at the possibility that they might see a return of “Domination” in 2020. They could barely contain the excitement at the thought of this being an actual prospect for 2020.

“She’s coming back to us,” commented one fan, with 44 people liking their post.

“Come back Britney! We love you,” read another message, which was trailed by a string of heart emoji.

“You look so stunning omg I LOVE this photoshoot,” gushed a third Instagrammer, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Artist Willie Gomez also chimed in.

“So majorrrrr [raising-hands emoji, heart-eyes emoji, fire emoji] I miss youuuuu [sparkles emoji],” he wrote, with 112 people hitting the “Like” button on his post.