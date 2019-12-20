Blac Chyna Sizzles In Alligator Skin In New Instagram Post

Blac Chyna’s latest Instagram post featured the former reality star modeling a sexy, cut-out leather dress that accentuated her curves and flaunted her ample cleavage.

The brown, alligator skin dress was deeply low cut, which unveiled her voluptuous bust. Her cleavage piercing sparkled in the light.

The cut-out side started at the bottom of her chest and ended at her waist, giving fans a peek at her toned stomach and the large, multicolored tattoo she sported on the side of her belly.

The long-sleeved frock slid down her body to her derrière, which was stunningly amplified by the skintight ensemble. While the dress wasn’t as short as others Blac Chyna has worn, fans could also see her large thigh tattoo, which complemented the one on her stomach.

In the alluring image, Blac Chyna looked off to the side. Her platinum blond hair was tossed behind her back, and it tumbled down one shoulder in waves with the long locks reaching her hip.

Her makeup was done in accordance with the dress, matching the outfit with its many caramel hues. She wore taupe eye shadow, which extended up to the bottom of her brows. Her lashes curled upward, with the side-eye only accentuating her look.

Her cheekbones popped, thanks to contouring with a dark brown bronzer and a carnation pink blush. She wore mocha-colored gloss on her lips, as she held her mouth slightly open.

Blac Chyna’s 16.6 million followers flocked to the comments to gush over the model’s alligator-print dress and how gorgeous she looked in it. The risqué photo garnered more than 85,000 likes and 650 comments at the time of this writing. The comments were peppered with heart-eye and flame emoji. Some followers added crowns or trophies to their posts.

“Stunning [as] always,” wrote one follower, adding heart and flame emoji to their comment.

“CHYNA!!!!!” one fan exclaimed in all-caps.

“Your beauty is uncomparable [sic],” commented another user, putting a double-heart to sweeten their post even more.

“Most unbothered chick lov[e] you chy,” another follower said.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Chyna frequently posts sultry photos of herself on her Instagram, many of them wearing Fashion Nova outfits — like this alligator skin dress in her recent post. In fact, this photo is similar to a picture Chyna posted on Thursday, in which she wore a tight, red frock from Fashion Nova.

In that image, Chyna wore a low-cut, off-the-shoulder, red leather dress that was skintight, posing seductively in the picture. That photo received more than 62,000 likes.