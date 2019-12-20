‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Shares Photo Of Bare Baby Bump On Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp is due in March.

Teddi Mellencamp is well into her third trimester and sporting a large baby bump as she nears her March due date.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a photo Thursday of herself sitting in the sun with her bare baby bump on full display as she joked about her five-year-old son Cruz wanting to know if she was ready to “poop out” her third child. She said that she’s 28-weeks along.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may recall, Mellencamp first confirmed her pregnancy publicly in September after walking on the runway in support of her co-star and friend Kyle Richards’ new clothing line. At the time, many fans were caught off-guard due to Mellencamp’s previous use of in vitro fertilization.

To conceive her first two children, six-year-old Slate and Cruz, Mellencamp underwent rounds of IVF. So, when it came to her third pregnancy happening naturally, Mellencamp said she was also surprised by the news.

In Mellencamp’s latest Instagram photo of her baby bump, the reality star is seen kneeling on what appears to be outdoor furniture as she proudly shows off her pregnancy.

Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, share her two children and his oldest daughter, 10-year-old Isabella, who he welcomed during a previous relationship.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp first confirmed her pregnancy during an interview with Us Weekly magazine when she was 14 weeks pregnant. She said that her and Arroyave’s older children were thrilled with the news and had been hoping to expand their family for a “long time.”

“It’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’ and I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited,” Mellencamp recalled.

Although Mellencamp and Arroyave did consider using in vitro fertilization to conceive their third child, Arroyave ultimately decided he would rather not have his wife go through the often painful process again.

“My husband said, ‘I don’t want to see you going through IVF again — that was brutal,'” Mellencamp explained. “It was so many rounds, but this time we really weren’t doing anything!”

According to Mellencamp, her third pregnancy came as a complete surprise.

“I was on vacation! Just having fun with my family! It was a complete surprise. I didn’t even know I was because I didn’t have a regular cycle,” she shared.

Mellencamp and Arroyave are expecting a baby girl.