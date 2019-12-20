‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Goes Topless & Unbuttons Jeans For Red-Hot Pregnancy Shot

Even when she’s pregnant, Lauren Drain is not afraid to push the envelope in some of the hottest outfits. As those who follow the fitness model on social media know, she was named “The World’s Sexiest Nurse” by fans. Due to her title, she has racked up an impressive following of over 3.9 million. In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, the bombshell sizzled in another barely-there outfit with her hubby by her side.

In the hot new black-and-white photo, Drain and her man stood front and center, posing against a solid background. The bombshell could be seen looking off into the distance while wearing her long, blond-dyed locks curled and off to one side. She showed off her gorgeous facial features in a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. To accessorize her look, she rocked a dainty little necklace.

The smokeshow left little to the imagination of her fans while going totally topless in the photo and highlighting her growing baby bump. Her husband covered her chest with his hands and Drain completed the look with a pair of unbuttoned jeans. He also went topless for the NSFW shot, showing off his fit physique for the camera and completing his look with a pair of ripped jeans. In the caption of the image, Drain had fans guess her daughter’s due date to win a prize.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s already earned the nurse a lot of traffic with over 3,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the comments to let Drain know that she is glowing while countless others dropped a line to enter the competition. A few more had no words and simply took the opportunity to comment using emoji.

“Such an amazing picture! You look fabulous,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

“January 3rd!! And congratulations I hope everything goes smoothly for you guys!!” another follower guessed, adding a heart emoji.

“Beautiful picture. January 11th. Because although you might be induced early, they still use your original due date to determine your gestation weeks,” a third fan added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Drain dropped jaws in another sexy look while she was pregnant, that time rocking a revealing yellow babydoll top that left little to the imagination and showed off her toned and tanned cleavage. Like her most recent photo, that one earned the beauty a ton of attention from fans with over 29,000 likes.