Sofia Jamora Shows Underboob In Crop Top On Instagram

Sofia Jamora shared a sizzling new Instagram update with her fans today. She was seen showing some underboob as she rocked a black crop top.

The top had short sleeves, and was arguably a little too small. It featured a white logo on the front left. Meanwhile, the model paired it with matching sweats. She was seen standing with her body angled towards the camera, as she tugged down her pants with her right hand. Meanwhile, she placed her other hand on the side of her hip and fanned out her fingers. Her neon yellow manicure was on full display, and popped against her outfit. And it wasn’t just her chest that likely caught her fans’ attention, as she showed off her toned abs too.

Sofia wore her hair pulled back behind her shoulders for the most part, although a piece fell down the side of her chest. Plus, her bangs framed her face. She sported bright pink eyeshadow, along with glossy lipstick. Her dark lip liner made her mouth pop, while a dusting of blush completed her look. In addition, the flash from the camera lit up her pupils, and she parted her lips seductively for the shot.

The room that she was in was well-lit, thanks to the light streaming in from the windows on the right side of the frame. Behind the stunner was a white couch, and further along the back wall was a mounted TV. A natural wood console could also be spotted, with a tray of makeup on top. A green plant was placed next to the console, which was in a light turquoise planter.

Fans seemed to love the new photo, and left their compliments in the comments section.

“Oh look at you beautiful abs and beautiful allover,” gushed an admirer.

“Why can’t I look like this,” wrote a follower.

“I just ate pasta now I hate myself 10 times more,” joked a fan.

“SOFIA you always go too hard,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

And five days ago, the bombshell showed off her chest in another crop top. This time, the focus was on her cleavage. The top was light blue with floral accents, with sheer, long sleeves. It had a very low neckline, and she kept the attention on her curves by forgoing jewelry. Sofia wore her wavy hair down, and tugged at a strand with her right hand. She smiled with her lips closed, and was spotted in a dimly lit club.