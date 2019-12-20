‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Reacts To Husband Shane Failing The Bar Exam, Applauds His Perseverance

Shane Simpson failed the exam for the fourth time during 'RHOC' Season 14.

Emily Simpson feels bad for her husband, Shane Simpson, who failed the California bar exam for the fourth time during filming on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year.

During an appearance alongside Kelly Dodd on the RHOC: After Show, Emily was asked how she felt about the news of Shane’s test failure and quickly pointed out that when it comes to taking the bar, it isn’t exactly an easy feat, especially for her husband, who she claims is not a good test-taker.

“The California bar and the New York bar are the hardest bars in the country. I feel badly. I don’t think [Shane] is a good test-taker,” Emily explained.

Meanwhile, Shannon Beador was shocked to learn that after assuming it was Shane’s first time taking the test, it was actually his fourth time attempting to pass the bar. During the show, Beador learned this news from new cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who was more in the loop with Shane’s efforts to pass the exam.

Speaking of the mean comments people have made in regard to her husband’s failed bar exam, Emily told producers that people should instead be commending him for his perseverance. As she explained, her husband hasn’t given up on his career aspirations and has continued to take the test numerous times, despite his struggles.

Shane is also not alone. In fact, according to Emily, only 31 percent of test-takers passed the bar exam when Shane took the test earlier this year.

“Lots of people in California have taken it multiple times. It is hard and the pass rate was only 31 percent when he took it,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was first revealed that Shane had failed the bar exam in November.

One month prior, Emily spoke to The Daily Dish about another failed test, saying that while felt bad that Shane hadn’t passed, she gave him a lot of credit for sharing his story, and his struggles, with the millions of people watching him on episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“When I took the bar exam in ’05, it was like, just my family knew I was taking it. And for him to go through that and to take it and for millions of people to judge and have opinions about it, I mean, I think that was a pretty brave thing to do,” she said.