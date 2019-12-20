Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage In Untied Top On Instagram

Kara Del Toro shared a new Instagram update with her fans a day ago, and it showed her flaunting her cleavage. This was thanks to the top being untied. Plus, she went braless underneath.

The top was black with red cherries throughout. It also had long sleeves, and there were two ties in the front that were left hanging down to her knees. Kara paired it with matching, red lingerie bottoms, which appeared to be thong-cut. She also accessorized with a couple of charm necklaces, one which was slightly longer than the other.

The stunner slicked her hair back into a bun, and wore dark pink lipstick. Her eyeshadow was done in such a way to offer a hint of a cat-eye, and her cheeks looked shimmery in the shot.

Kara posed inside a bedroom in front of large, mirrored closet doors. She held a white fan in her right hand, and struck a couple of poses.

The first photo showed her standing with her right hip popped. She held the fan up with her right hand, and obscured half of her face. Meanwhile, the model gave coy looks with her lips slightly parted.

In addition, a second photo was of Kara looking to her left, as she held the fan further away from her face. The fan had a wood base with Asian characters written throughout. She popped her left knee up.

She was seen in a dimly lit room, with a white bed behind her. Plus, a dark dresser and a lamp with a clear base could be seen on the right side of the frame.

Fans had plenty of nice compliments for the bombshell in the comments section. In particular, many people responded to her captions.

“The good side sooo pretty girl!!!” gushed an admirer.

“D*mn Kara! Coal for sure! Cuz u so baaaaad,” declared a follower.

“I think you just made both list’s, and neither side is angry about it…,” wrote a fan.

“Santa is a man so…whatever u want…too beautiful!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

And three days ago, the model was seen showing off her figure yet again, this time in a white lace lingerie set. She was seen posing in a luxurious bathroom, as she faced her shoulder to the camera. Kara held a bottle of self-tanner in her hand, which explained her mid-winter tan. She propped out her leg, while glancing over at the camera with a big smile on her face.