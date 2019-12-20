Blond Bombshell Sierra Skye Sizzles In Tight Marble Mini Dress: ‘You Like?’

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her eager 4.1 million Instagram followers with a snap in an interesting marble-patterned dress that showed off her toned physique.

For the picture, Sierra stood at the bottom of a staircase that had a large wicker vase on one side. The beauty wore a mini dress that hugged her curves and flaunted her bronzed skin. The dress was a one-shoulder style, with one long sleeve and the other side sleeveless. The neckline stretched across Sierra’s chest, and there was a cut-out over her stomach that mirrored the neckline, stretching at a diagonal. The cut-out portion highlighted her toned stomach, and her belly button was visible towards the bottom of the sizeable cut-out. The dress was a mini length, and though the photo was cropped at mid-thigh, fans could tell that the look showed off Sierra’s toned legs to perfection.

The dress was crafted from a fabric made to look like marble, and the white material popped against Sierra’s bronzed skin. She added a few accessories to finish off the look, donning a pair of hoop earrings and a delicate necklace. She pulled her long blond locks up in a messy bun with a few strands hanging out to frame her face. She appeared to be tucking a strand of hair behind her ear as she stared straight at the camera.

Sierra’s makeup in the picture was natural, and she didn’t appear to be wearing much at all. She made sure to fill her fans in on where the dress came from, tagging the brand Pretty Little Thing in the caption of the post, and she asked her fans what they thought of the look.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 58,300 likes within just 22 hours. Many of her fans quickly took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

One fan answered the question she posed in the caption, and said “not only like… love!” followed by a string of heart emoji.

“You look amazing!!” another fan commented.

Another fan was captivated by the pattern on the fabric, and said “anything looks good in marble.”

One follower called Sierra “the most sexy girl in the whole universe.”

While the marble mini dress only fully exposed tantalizing peeks of Sierra’s body, the blond bombshell isn’t afraid to rock skimpy cleavage-flaunting attire on Instagram. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra took a smoking hot selfie and shared it with her eager Instagram followers. In the shot, Sierra rocked a bright pink lingerie set that left little to the imagination and highlighted her incredible physique.