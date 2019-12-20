Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Stuns As A ‘Wee Fox’ In Leafy Bra And Sheer Underwear

Jessica dressed up like a unique fall-inspired character.

Cosplay model Jessica Nigri reminded her fans that winter hasn’t come quite yet by rocking a revealing autumnal ensemble.

On Friday, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to share a set of three photos of one of her original costume creations. In the snapshots, Jessica was pictured rocking a salmon-colored pushup bra that boosted her already bountiful cleavage. The lacy garment was decorated with artificial maple leaves in fall shades like red, yellow, and orange. Sprigs of fake berries in similar colors adorned the inner corners of the bra’s cups. According to the caption that accompanied Jessica’s photo, she embellished the colorful bra herself.

The curvaceous cosplayer also sported a pair of sheer yellow panties. The textured underwear featured sides that sat up high on Jessica’s shapely hips. The garment’s elastic waistband dipped down slightly in the front, leaving her bellybutton exposed.

Jessica wore a garland of artificial leaves around her shoulders like a boa. In her second and third photos, she was also pictured with an orange striped scarf in her lap. The model’s skimpy ensemble showcased her hourglass figure, and its bright colors were striking against her pale skin.

On her head, Jessica sported a bright white wig and a headband adorned with two large furry fox ears. Her pointed fingernails were painted orange and black.

Jessica’s skin was flawless and glossy. Her makeup application included bright orange and yellow eye shadow, thick black false lashes, winged liner, bronze contour, shimmery highlighter, and a bold brown brow. Her lips were a rich reddish-brown shade that complemented her costume.

Jessica posed in a white wicker chair in front of a white trellis and light blue curtains adorned with fake leaves. In the caption of her post, she revealed that she was dressed up like a “wee fox.”

Jessica’s set of photos was rewarded with over 41,000 likes in the span of an hour. Her Instagram followers also had plenty to say about her creative costume and her beauty look in the comments section of her post.

“Absolutely lovely! I love each one of your customs! You are a very talented and beautiful girl,” read one response to her post.

“Dang gurl your make up is on a totally different level!” wrote another fan.

“I have never been more prouder to be Canadian and have the maple leaf all over you. Damn awesome as always!” a third admirer remarked.

“Your makeup is really popping in the second pic,” read a fourth comment.

While Jessica’s latest photo shoot was obviously autumn-inspired, she has also been treating her fans to Christmas-themed content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a naughty elf costume in one of her recent photos.