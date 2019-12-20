Alexis Ren Goes Braless In Tiny Crop Top, Notes One Doesn’t Need To Be Perfect To Attract Good Things

Instagram bombshell Alexis Ren is baring both her latest thoughts and her enticing curves in a new set of photos uploaded to her social media page. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant teased her millions of followers with the snaps showing her in a tiny crop top and low-slung jeans as she contemplated some of life’s challenges.

The upload came on Friday and it immediately generated a lot of engagement from Ren’s 13.6 million followers. The quartet of snaps had a somewhat grainy effect applied that seemed to add some complexity to an otherwise fairly simple look.

The first photo showed Ren from the side, her long, dark hair styled into two loose braids. She toyed with one braid as the other hung down her back, a few wisps hanging loosely and framing her face.

Ren wore a loose pair of Levi denim jeans that hung low on her hips. To accompany that, she wore a small white crop top that showed most of her open back with some crisscrossed spaghetti straps holding everything together.

The set of photos showed Ren posing at various angles, giving her the opportunity to flaunt her flat tummy, slim figure, and big smile. The Instagram model went low-key on the makeup, appearing fairly fresh-faced, and it looks as if she skipped all of the bling and additional accessories too.

In her caption, Ren wrote about how she has been telling herself that she doesn’t have to be perfect to attract good things. It sounds as if that is advice she thought might resonate with those who follow her as well.

This simple but sultry look was an immediate hit among Ren’s millions of followers. Within just the first hour after the set of photos had been shared on social media, more than 250,000 fans had liked the post.

Nearly 700 comments quickly built up as well. It looks like many of Ren’s fans stepped up to praise both the sentiments she shared and the enticing look the Dancing with the Stars finalist chose to wear.

“You are the closest thing to perfection to me!” noted one fan.

“U r as perfect as they come,” added another follower.

“Hey you’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” praised someone else.

“Gorgeous absolutely gorgeous beautiful eyes and smile,” wrote yet another impressed fan.

Ren has been sharing a lot of reflective posts on Instagram lately, mixing sultry looks with insightful thoughts. By the looks of this latest post, her fans are loving this current vibe and are always anxious to see more.