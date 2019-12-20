Ashley Alexiss Oozes Glamour In New Christmas Post: ‘Don’t Be A Cotton-Headed, Ninny-Muggins Elf’

Curvy beauty Ashley Alexiss treated her Instagram followers to two separate Christmas-themed posts on Friday. The first snap showed the 29-year-old hottie rocking a casual look in a set of adorable Christmas PJs that highlighted her gorgeous curves, as covered by The Inquisitr earlier today. The ravishing plus-size model followed up that post with a jaw-dropping photo that offered a complete change of atmosphere, showcasing a glamorous look that left fans in awe at the sight of her stunning beauty.

For this particular photoshoot, Ashley poured her voluptuous figure into a fabulous black gown — a bodycon-fit cocktail dress that hugged her curves in all the right places, perfectly showcasing her hourglass frame. The spectacular gown featured a revealing yet tasteful thigh-high slit that showed just enough skin to be alluring, while also keeping the look classy and elegant. The eye-catching dress was embellished with a festive tinsel trim, also in black, which ran along the bandeau neckline. The artifice called attention to Ashley’s generous bust, teasing a glimpse of her décolletage.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model looked devastatingly gorgeous in the posh outfit, oozing an air of glamour and sophistication that was emphasized by the elegance of her surroundings. Photographed in her living room, Ashley posed next to a grandiose Christmas tree that was exquisitely decorated in exclusively black and off-white. The chic color scheme complemented her sumptuous evening attire and was also reflected in the furnishings. The décor was complete with a black-and-white fireplace and sleek black curtains. An off-white Christmas wreath decorated the gray wall above the fireplace and two black candles sat on the mantelpiece — next to a gorgeous wedding photo of Ashley and her husband, Travis Yohe, displayed in a lavish white frame. Two off-white Christmas stockings were hung by the fireplace, sparkling with a silvery glow. A downpour of Christmas presents flooded the floor, all neatly wrapped in black-and-white boxes, wrapping paper, and bows.

Ashley showed some dangerous curves in the figure-hugging dress. Channeling her inner seductress, she struck a sultry pose for the camera, tucking one hand behind her head while resting the other on her hip. The tantalizing posture accentuated her round hips, while also highlighting her taut waistline and shapely chest. Her refined look was complete with a fabulous hairstyle, as the busty babe showed off her golden mane perfectly coiffed in luxurious curls. She wore her tresses with a side-part, letting her locks frame her face in soft waves before falling down her back and over her shoulders in a cascade of curls.

Her glam was also on par and included a chic winged eyeliner and a pearly pink lipstick that lured the gaze to her luscious lips. The blond bombshell looked directly into the camera with a friendly, welcoming gaze and flashed a beaming smile at the photographer.

Ashley captioned the glamorous photo with a humorous expression coined by the movie Elf and used a hashtag to give credit to the 2003 comedy as a source of inspiration. She added two seasonal emoji consisting of a wrapped present and a fully decked-out Christmas tree. She also tagged Fashion Nova Curve to indicate that her outfit had come from the widely-popular plus-size fashion brand, for which Ashley famously acts as curve ambassador.

The swanky look immediately caught the eye of Ashley’s fans, garnering more than 6,000 likes in the first 50 minutes of going live. In the space of two hours, the post amassed 10,100-plus likes, in addition to 89 comments.

“All I want for Christmas is… YOU!” quipped one Instagram user.

“@ashalexiss this christmas, i’ll ask you from santa as my present,” echoed a second fan, followed by a wrapped-gift emoji.

“Who needs a Christmas tree when ur [sic] around. I would much rater [sic] look at u then [sic] the trer [sic],” gushed a third fan, adding a grinning-face emoji.

“WOW you are Gorgeous!!!!” commented another one of Ashley’s devotees.