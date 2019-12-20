Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Sizzles In Red Sports Bra

The fitness model stunned in her sporty ensemble.

On Friday, December 20, Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez uploaded yet another tantalizing photo for her 656,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture shows the bodybuilder standing in front of a large, white framed mirror. She posed with her shoulders back and her hand pressed against the side of her face. Savannah tilted her head and looked at her smartphone, as she snapped the sizzling selfie.

The social media sensation flaunted her fit figure in a red sports bra from Tommy Hilfiger and matching jogger pants manufactured by Adidas. The sporty ensemble put Savannah’s incredible curves, washboard abs, and sculpted arms on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The model also sported a pair of white socks. She kept the casual look relatively simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a high ponytail and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The application included glowing highlighter, a light coat of mascara, and mauve lip gloss. Her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer revealed that she has been battling a respiratory infection over the past few days. She noted that she has been taking antibiotics and has refrained from doing intense workouts. In addition, Savannah promoted her Ebook, set to be released early 2020.

Fans were quick to shower the stunner with well wishes.

“Hope you feel better soon,” wrote one follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Omg sad about you [being] sick with a nasty infection hope you feel better wish you a happy holiday gorgeous Savannah,” added a different devotee.

Many of Savannah’s admirers were also quick to compliment the stunner.

“@savannahprez you’re so perfect,” gushed a fan.

“Love this color on you,” chimed in another Instagram user.

Savannah has not yet responded to the comments.

The sizzling snap appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 5,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Savannah is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic physique on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading an Instagram video, in which she wore a floral string bikini while she walked on a beautiful beach in Oostduinkerke. She proceeded to share an encouraging message about having a positive body image, regardless of weight gain. That clip has been liked over 17,000 times since it was posted.