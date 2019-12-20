Aubrey O’Day Gives Santa Claus A NSFW Look Up Her Dress In New Instagram Pic

Aubrey O’Day shared a new holiday-inspired Instagram post with her fans today. She was seen giving Santa Claus a NSFW look up her dress in the photo.

The ensemble that Aubrey wore was bright red and latex. It hugged her curves tightly, and featured a scoop-neckline that left her cleavage showing. But what was arguably also distracting, was her sexy pose. She sat up on her left knee while propping out her other foot to the side. Meanwhile, Santa Claus could be seen on his back, as he looked up the singer’s dress. His pose was not as dynamic as Aubrey’s, as he simply lay with his arms on his sides.

Meanwhile, the Danity Kane singer wore her hair down in a middle part. Her locks had dramatic waves throughout, which she brushed in front of both shoulders. She was seen playing with a strand of her hair with her left hand. Her only visible accessory was a charm necklace. Her makeup was also notable, as she wore dark eyeliner and green eyeshadow. She parted her lips for a coy look, and sported pink lipstick. Aubrey kept the color theme rolling with a bright red manicure.

Beside the duo was Santa’s bag, which was left open on the ground. There weren’t any presents to be seen. The backdrop was also bright white, and the geotag was set at Santa’s workshop.

The singer’s fans took to the comments section to express their compliments. Most people commented on the risqué scene.

“Why i always loved you such a rebel,” gushed an admirer.

“D*mn i wish i was Santa,” wrote a follower, with plenty of others echoing the same sentiment.

“Yasss Aubrey… secure your gifts!!” exclaimed a fan.

“Trust me… it’s secured!! Santa ain’t goin anywhere till he finishes all ur Cookie!!… and he’ll probably B back 4 more. Poor kidz may not get gifts cause Santa’s gonna get caught up at yo house…,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

Fans can hope for more Christmas-themed posts in the coming days.

And previously, Aubrey showed off her figure in another dress. The photo was revealing in its own way, as the outfit was very tight and left her curves on display. She wore a nude, off-the-shoulder dress with a long sleeve. She sat in a brown chair, as she thrust out her right hip and crossed her legs. The singer wore her hair down in a middle part, with her short locks hitting the top of her shoulders.