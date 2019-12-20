‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns In Cozy Holiday Instagram Giveaway

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska got her 5.7 million Instagram followers in the holiday spirit by sharing a giveaway on the social platform. Chelsea donned her festive best for the post, looking cozy and super cute in the process.

In the picture, Chelsea sat on a white fluffy rug, which appeared to be layered over a black-and-white graphic printed rug. Behind her was a silver tree stand holding a Christmas tree illuminated with white lights. Chelsea sat amid the holiday scene, looking super festive in red and white.

The beauty wore a cozy-looking white long-sleeved sweater. She paired it with some black-and-red checkered pajama pants. Though she was indoors, she decided to make things even more wintery by adding a red knit hat with a large gray fur or faux fur pom-pom on top. Chelsea’s vibrant red locks, styled in gentle waves, peeked out from underneath the hat.

In one hand, Chelsea held a white mug with “the snuggle is real” written on the front. She kept her lip color neutral, opting for a barely-visible shade if she was wearing anything on her lips at all. However, she went a bit more glamorous with her eye makeup, going for a smoky eye look and long lashes.

Though the photo gave Chelsea’s Instagram page some festive flair, the reason she posted it was to share a giveaway with her audience. The reality television star had a self-care package valued at $3,000 available. She filled her followers in on how to win in the caption.

Many of her fans took to the comment section to tag their friends and participate in the contest. Whether or not they entered the giveaway, her fans seemed to love the holiday snap. The post received over 87,500 likes within just two hours.

One fan was particularly captivated by Chelsea’s hat, and commented “OMG where is your beanie from?? NEEEEEEEEEEED.”

One follower tagged a group of friends and said, “help me win this! I’ll split it between all of us.”

“Read the caption and do what it says y’all!!” another fan said, encouraging her friends to participate.

Chelsea has been getting in the holiday spirit lately by attending festive parties, as well as facilitating festive giveaways for her fans. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty shared a sweet holiday snap that she took with her husband, Cole DeBoer. The duo took the picture together when they attended the Lauriebelles holiday party. Chelsea clearly got all dolled up in her glittery best for the occasion.