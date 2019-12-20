‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Reveals If She’s Ready To Marry Boyfriend John Janssen, Throws Shade At Kelly Dodd

Shannon Beador's boyfriend was seen on Wednesday's 'RHOC' for the first time.

Shannon Beador has been dating her boyfriend, John Janssen, for “almost seven months” but she’s not yet ready to take the next step in their relationship and get engaged.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member was asked by host Andy Cohen if she was planning to get married and right away, she said she was not in the same sort of rush that her co-star, Kelly Dodd, seems to be in with her fiancé, Rick Leventhal.

“I’ve never been happier. I didn’t think it was possible to be this happy. But, I mean, first of all, I don’t do that. It’s early. I’m not like Kelly Dodd,” Beador explained to Cohen.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County will recall, Dodd announced she and Leventhal, a correspondent for Fox News, were engaged early last month after just three months of dating.

Prior to Dodd’s whirlwind romance with Leventhal, she was seen speaking about her desire to marry plastic surgeon Brian Reagan on Season 14 before splitting up over the summer, just before she and Leventhal began dating after being introduced to one another by Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer.

Although Beador and Janssen aren’t closing in on an engagement just yet, they appear to be quite happy together and have frequently been known to travel with one another to New York City and other places Beador has had to go for work.

Beador and Janssen began dating over the summer and went public with their relationship on Instagram a short time later. Since then, Beador has been sharing regular photos of the two of them together, some of which have included their children from previous marriages, including her three daughters with ex-husband David Beador, Sophie, Stella, and Adeline.

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Beador opened up about her relationship with Janssen in October during an interview with Hollywood Life. At the time, Beador said that she was actively dating and enjoying her time with her new boyfriend before gushing over the intense connection they share.

“I have a connection with him that I’ve never felt with anyone,” she revealed. “We have a comfort that I really have never felt with anyone and it’s so great.”

Prior to her current romance with Janssen, Beador was married to ex-husband David for 17 years.