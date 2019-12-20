Blond Bombshell Sara Underwood Stuns In Miniskirt And Lace-Up, Thigh-High Boots

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 9.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double update. The post was an advertisement for the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces Sara has featured on her Instagram page many times before.

Sara has become known for taking snaps with breathtaking natural landscapes behind her, and her latest update was no different. The blond bombshell posed on a wooden pier overlooking a calm body of water, with forest-lined mountains stretching out behind her. A mist coated the top of the mountains, giving the picture a magical vibe.

In the first snap, Sara walked toward the camera, although her gaze was off to the right. She rocked a plaid miniskirt and a matching plaid crop top with a square neckline and voluminous long sleeves. Though the material of the ensemble had a wintry feel, the ensemble still revealed a tantalizing amount of skin. While Sara’s cleavage was covered up, her toned stomach was still visible, as were a few inches of her toned thighs.

The only reason more of Sara’s legs weren’t on display was because she paired the tiny skirt with lace-up, thigh-high black boots. The boots added a seductive touch to the outfit, although she kept things casual by adding a hat and small backpack as well. Sara had a coffee cup in her hand and her blond locks blew slightly in the wind.

In the second snap from her Instagram update, Sara spun around and flaunted her curves for the camera. The miniskirt clung to her toned physique and displayed her enviable derriere. She showed off some skin as she smiled at the camera over her shoulder.

Sara made sure to name the Fashion Nova items in the caption of the post, in case her fans wanted to pick up their own. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot, double update, and the post received over 37,900 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the ensemble.

“You are so dang cute!!” one fan said.

Another fan commented, “outfit is beautiful on you.”

One follower referenced Sara’s boyfriend, Jacob Witzling.

“Jacob is a lucky, lucky man.”

Yet another fan kept things simple and said, “such a babe!!”

Wherever she goes in the world, Sara manages to find stunning slices of nature to use as a backdrop for her equally breathtaking body. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a sizzling snap of herself in which she sported a skimpy bikini and stood under a waterfall in Oahu.