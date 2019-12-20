Ivanka Trump Says Her Father Is ‘Energized’ Over Impeachment

"He said it doesn't even feel like he's being impeached," Ivanka Trump said of her father.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and senior White House official, said Thursday that her father sees the House’s decision to impeach him on two charges simply as “raw partisan politics” and that he remains “energized” as the Senate is set to take up the trial next year.

“He said it didn’t even feel like he was being impeached,” Ivanka said about President Donald Trump‘s disposition post-impeachment in an interview on “Face the Nation” with host Margaret Brennan at the CBS Washington bureau.

“He’s energized, as are 63 million plus voters who elected him to office,” she said during the interview, which is set to air later this month.

“This is historic, as you note,” Ivanka continued. “And in many ways, including the fact that it is the first purely partisan impeachment.”

The House passed two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday, voting largely along party lines on his abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine and obstruction of Congress.

Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, joining Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. President Nixon resigned after the House Judiciary Committee voted to impeach him, but before the House could vote on the articles of impeachment.

Ivanka said the political battle on Capitol Hill over the president’s impeachment has left him angry.

“Angry at the waste of time. Angry at the collateral damage,” she said.

Trump has repeatedly and vehemently decried the impeachment probe as a “witch hunt” manufactured by House Democrats. However, the impeachment process will soon move to the Republican-controlled Senate, where the president’s allies are eager to end the impeachment trial by calling no witnesses — something the Senate Democrats are attempting to circumvent.

When the House voted Wednesday evening, Trump was at a campaign rally in Michigan, seemingly unfazed by the historic vote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the campaign for the reelection of President Donald Trump said it raised $10 million over the course of 48 hours following the House impeachment vote on Wednesday — a sign that the president’s supporters will likely remain loyal until Election Day.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Republicans have consistently given Trump a high approval rating, only dipping to 87 percent in 2019, according to Gallup.

Ivanka declined to comment on whether or not the Senate should call witnesses for the impeachment trial, saying she would “leave that to the lawyers.”

The Senate trial is expected to begin after the chamber reconvenes in January, but no date has been set yet.