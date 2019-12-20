Jordyn Woods Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy Post: ‘Stepping Into 2020 Like’

Jordyn Woods is feeling herself in her latest Instagram post as she gears up for the New Year. The 22-year-old model strutted her stuff — including her ample cleavage — as she walked down the runway in her newest Instagram video.

Jordyn exuded confidence as she made her way down the runway in the GIF. She placed her hands on her chest as she puckered her lips and fluttered her eyelashes.

She wore a lime green bustier, which flaunted her voluminous cleavage. Her bust almost spilled out of the top. Cameras flashed brightly as she strutted down the catwalk.

Jordyn wore her hair in a bob, the ends slightly curled under her chin. Her licorice-colored hair transitioned into a slight reddish hue in the light. Her eyelids were dusted with a champagne gold shadow, and her curled lashes fanned out when she looked down.

Her cheeks were contoured with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. She wore icy highlighter on her cheeks and the bridge of her nose, which made them sparkle. Her matte lip was a rose color, which stood out when she pursed her lips into a kissy face.

She wore several rings on her fingers, and a circular watch on her wrist. Her nails were painted beige, with a sideways swipe of red across the top.

Jordyn’s 11 million Instagram followers felt her look hard, and couldn’t wait to express their thoughts in the comment section. Of course, many used emoji to reveal their feelings, with the majority using flame and heart-eye emoji to react to Jordyn.

As of press time, the post racked up more than 600,000 views, 1,600 comments, and 230,000 likes.

“Unbothered like hell #NoWorries,” one follower commented, in response to Jordyn’s infectious self-confidence.

“Mood,” another fan added.

“You bouts take over sis,” said a user, adding a heart and heart-eye emoji for good measure.

One fan reacted to Jordyn’s caption, which asked if any of her followers were excited for the next 10 years.

“This upcoming year is gonna be great, this upcoming decade is gonna be FLAWLESS,” replied a fan.

As The Inquisitr reported, Jordyn has been posting her fair share of sexy Instagram photos as of late. In fact, in one of her latest flirty posts, she wore a skintight, black lace-up dress that was undeniably sultry.

“I know I make it hard for you to forget,” she captioned the image.

That image racked up more than 628,000 likes, undoubtedly from fans who loved Jordyn’s look, as well as her curves, in the photo.